Global Supply Chain Support Agent
2024-10-01
ValueOne is looking for a Global Supply Chain Support Agent for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Fagersta. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for about twelve months with possibilities for extension or a permanent employment after finishing the assignment.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
As a Global Supply Chain Support Agent, you will be managing the supply order flow to ensure customer order fulfillment. Remote work is possible to some extent.
Main tasks:
Serve as the first interface to stakeholders, providing accurate delivery information by managing orders with suppliers and distribution centers.
Manage the following subprocesses within the Forecast to Deliver Process: Order Management, Delivery to Customer, and Customer Returns.
Collaborate globally and support the sales team to achieve sales objectives and improve sales efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Ensure orders are processed and oversee related activities of third-party vendors to ensure orders flow effectively through systems and processes.
Effectively establish and manage an order backlog.
Experience and Competencies
The ideal candidate should have a minimum of two years of working experience in similar or related roles and be fluent in English communication both verbal and written. Secondary education or equivalent experience is required. Additionally, the candidate should be proficient in data skills, have knowledge of M3 and Power BI, possess strong analytical skills and have process awareness.
Your personal characteristics are important to us. You should possess business knowledge and understanding and be able to handle uncertainty effectively. Additionally, we place great value on you being results-oriented, persistent and having good communication skills. You are a person who continuously seek improvements and you are doing it in a structured and agile way.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Zinu Kamaly at +46 76 513 40 22 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
