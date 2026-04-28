Global Supply Chain Business Intelligence Lead
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-04-28
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, Hallsberg
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, Lindesberg
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Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com
Job description:This is a senior, hands-on role at the intersection of Supply Chain, data, and technology. You will lead the development of a modern, business-focused BI landscape that improves visibility, enables better decision-making, and supports global performance management.
Your Mission
Own and drive the global Supply Chain BI roadmap, aligned with strategic priorities and emerging technologies.
Define and lead the next generation of supply chain reporting, analytics, and self-service solutions.
Lead the design of the Supply Chain BI user experience, ensuring reports and dashboards are intuitive, relevant, and widely adopted.
Translate business needs into scalable, high-value BI solutions that balance global standards with operational reality.
Partner closely with central BI, IT, and data teams to ensure data quality, report stability, performance, security, and governance.
Drive global harmonization of Supply Chain KPIs, report definitions, and reporting logic.
Challenge existing reporting practices and push for simplification, automation, and stronger decision support.
Act as senior BI partner and expert advisor to Supply Chain leadership and key stakeholders.
Stay close to the details by reviewing logic, validating data, troubleshooting issues, and solving real business problems hands-on.
Build credibility through technical depth, practical delivery, and a strong understanding of how reporting is used in daily operations.
Mentor and develop BI capabilities across the global Supply Chain organization.
Profile description:Your Profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Information Technology, Data Science, Supply Chain, Engineering, or equivalent.
8+ years of relevant experience in Business Intelligence within a global industrial or supply chain environment.
Deep, hands-on expertise in Power BI, including enterprise-scale development, data modelling, deployment, and maintenance.
Expert-level skills in SQL, DAX, and data modelling, and in building complex analytical solutions for global stakeholders.
Proven ability to define BI direction, create roadmaps, and translate business priorities into practical, high-impact solutions.
Strong understanding of supply chain processes, metrics, KPIs, and performance management. Experience with ERP systems (M3 or similar) is a strong advantage.
Excellent English communication skills (verbal and written); Swedish is an advantage.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, and no later than 11th of May 2026. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "83436-44143487". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 44 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com 777518365 Jobbnummer
9881209