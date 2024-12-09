Global Risk Manager
Job Description
Job Overview:
Overview: The Global Risk Manager at Linxon is a strategic leader who oversees the holistic identification, assessment, and mitigation of risks across global operations. This role demands an astute professional adept at driving risk management initiatives, championing business continuity planning, ensuring tender compliance, and fostering a proactive risk-aware culture within the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Governance and Oversight: Supervise the global risk management policy framework, ensuring standard operating procedures, guidelines, and plans are in alignment with Linxon's strategic objectives. Encourage ESG initiatives at tender stage.
Risk & Opportunity Reviews: Orchestrate both quarterly remote and selective on-site risk & opportunity reviews, establishing benchmarks for meticulous documentation and stakeholder communication. Exchanging insights and lessons learned from all the HUBs.
Tender Risk & Opportunity Workshops: Conduct risk workshops for all tenders and collaborate with the operations team to address identified risks and ensure effective communication and mitigation strategies are in place.
Cost Risk & Assessment: Lead cost risk analyses for global projects and ratify risk assessment results, providing mentorship and direction where discrepancies arise. Record Maintenance: Establish standards for the documentation of risk assessment and governance records in global databases.
Risk Management Tool & Register Oversight: Supervise the deployment and administration of the global Active Risk Manager (ARM) tool, ensuring consistent quality across all risk & opportunity registers.
Enterprise Risk Management (ERM): Lead the global ERM strategy to cultivate a risk-aware culture, ensuring systematic risk identification, assessment, and mitigation.
Business Continuity Planning: Collaborate with global stakeholders in Linxon and SNCL AtkinsRéalis to design and implement comprehensive business continuity strategies, ensuring efficient communication to key stakeholders.
PAS Oversight: Supervise the Project Approval System (PAS) procedures, guaranteeing prompt endorsements and adherence to Linxon's governance guidelines, while facilitating expedited approvals for teams under time constraints. Proposal Oversight & Checks: Monitor and streamline global proposal approval workflows, emphasizing efficiency and reduction of administrative tasks, while upholding Linxon's highest standards of governance. Follow up the workflow on monthly basis.
Meeting Attendance & Coordination: Work closely with the proposals team and support the Linxon senior management team, ensuring the completeness and endorsement of proposal review documentation for high-stake risk management meetings with the Linxon Board and SNC-L AtkinsRéalis Executive Team, and ensure global coordination and communication of key takeaways.
Training & Workshops: Pioneer the creation and delivery of risk management and tender process training materials for all project managers and tender managers.
Document Management: Oversee the curation and updating of global risk governance documents, championing the creation of tailored plans and guidelines as necessitated by regional or global demands.
Audit Participation: Act as the principal point of contact for both internal and external global risk management audits.
Competencies/ Skills Required:
English, written and spoken; other languages a plus
Excellent oral and written communications skills
Ability to travel for business purposes
Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced, demanding environment
Strong creativity and analytical skills
Efficient time management
Self-motivated, independent and ability to execute and influence
Experience:
Minimum 10 years related experience in risk management, project management, project controls or tendering.
Previous experience of EPC industry, preferably including project execution experience
Demonstrated ability to deal with senior professionals across multiple functions and jurisdictions
Excellent stakeholder management abilities
Education Required:
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or related field
