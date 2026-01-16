Global Responsible Sourcing Specialist
2026-01-16
Are you committed to sustainability and responsible sourcing? We are looking for a Global Responsible Sourcing Specialist to join our team and lead initiatives that embed sustainability, compliance, and ethical practices across global sourcing operations within the PSD divisions. In this role, you will have the opportunity to both collaborate and visit our operations outside Sweden. This is a unique opportunity to influence strategic priorities, foster continuous improvement, and contribute to Epiroc's People & Planet targets.
Let's accelerate the transformation. Together.
Your mission
In this role, you will champion responsible sourcing practices globally, with a strong focus on collaboration within the European region. You will drive initiatives aligned with divisional and group priorities, implement frameworks to identify and mitigate sourcing risks, and integrate sustainability targets into sourcing deliverables. Your responsibilities include conducting supplier audits, supporting compliance improvements, and promoting awareness of human rights, ESG regulations, and ethical standards. You will also work closely with sourcing teams, suppliers, and stakeholders to ensure transparency, alignment, and continuous improvement. On the development side, you will provide focused support for the Örebro team, including performing supplier audits and driving compliance improvements.
Location and other
The position can be based in either Örebro or Stockholm. Occasional travel is required.
We can offer a hybrid workplace - a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than February 8, 2026.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Per Hörner, VP Strategic Sourcing, Parts & Services divisions (PSD), per.horner@epiroc.com
Maria Tedsjö, Recruitment specialist, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
You have a degree in Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field, combined with experience in supplier development and/or global sourcing. You possess a strong understanding of sustainability principles, regulatory frameworks, and ethical sourcing standards, as well as familiarity with compliance programs and risk management. Excellent communication skills, a collaborative mindset, and the ability to navigate change are essential. Proficiency in data analysis and supply chain systems is a plus. Most importantly, you are curious, committed, and passionate about making a positive impact on people and the planet.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08
