Global Product Specialist - Enhanced Statcom
2025-04-09
The Opportunity:
There is a once-in-a-lifetime change underway in power systems across the world. The result is the need for innovative solutions to provide stability to the grid in order for us as a society to complete green transition. A key technology in this transition is Enhanced STATCOM, where traditional STATCOM technology is complemented with supercapacitors in order to provide huge volumes of reactive power and inertia needed in the power systems across the globe. You will be a leading expert in this new and exciting field as you guide both Hitachi Energy and the global customer base in a transition from synchronous condenser technology to more innovative and future-proof solutions.
As the Global Product Specialist for Enhanced STATCOM, you will be a part of a growing global and multicultural team that advises customers in every corner of the globe on how Enhanced STATCOM technology can be deployed in their system to help them achieve their decarbonization goals. You will be responsible for the entire lifecycle and value chain of the Hitachi Energy offering from market engagement to planning of research and development activities to meet the market need.
To be successful in this role you have the capability to communicate and coordinate with a globally and culturally diverse set of internal and external stakeholders, with the skill to process multiple inputs and transform them into priorities and actions. You need to be structured and have a strategic and continuous improvement mindset.
Join us and be a key contributor to the transformation happening right now!
"We are at the heart of developing the technology that will enable meaningful transformation of the power grids. Within the team, we drive change in the industry toward innovative and lasting solutions that will allow society to make the green transition and create a sustainable electrical system for generations to come. This is where the rubber meets the road."
Andrew Owens, Hiring Manager
How you 'll make an impact
Conduct market evaluations, competitor analyses, and identify gaps in product, solutions, and services, while assessing Hitachi Energy's positioning.
Gather and analyze global standards, market requirements, customer needs, and values to contribute to the product roadmap.
Support the Global Product Manager in creating business cases for product, solutions, and service development projects.
Support global and local marketing teams in creating market communication materials, including assistance with new product launches.
Provide sales support, participate in customer meetings, and attend trade shows as required, ensuring the availability of appropriate training materials for internal and external use.
Drive technical solutions across Hitachi Energy's global footprint, following an annual cycle of activities to govern Global Product Management for the STATCOM segment.
Your background:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably electrical, along with related experience.
3+ years of experience in Product Management or Product Ownership within the FACTS, Power Quality, HVDC, or Energy Storage (Supercapacitor or Battery) domains
Possess a technical mindset to serve as a technical expert, instilling customer confidence in
the product and contributing to product design.
Ability to simplify and present the value proposition of a complex offering with multiple applications
Strong expertise in qualitative and quantitative business analysis
Proficient in analyzing market potential through product segmentation, go-to-market channels, and developing business cases.
Willingness to travel domestically and internationally
Ideally located in Västerås, Sweden
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team.
Recruiting manager Andrew Owens will answer your questions about the position, andrew.owens@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
