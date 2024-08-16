Global Product Manager - Parts Solutions
2024-08-16
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for driving innovation in the aftermarket? As our Global Product Manager is proceeding on parental leave, we now have an opportunity for a 9-month temporary assignment in our global Parts Solutions team.
The aftermarket business for underground drill rigs (TME) is growing rapidly and we're on the lookout for a collaborative Global Product Manager, keen to develop solutions proactively together with our customers.
As a Global Product Manager, you will play a pivotal role in the transformation from a parts and services supplier to becoming a provider of solutions for outstanding customer experience, integrating new technologies that support the automation and electrification shift.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
In this role you will collaborate across the organization to manage and optimize the TME product assortment. You will work closely with a team of six Global Product Managers, reporting to the Global Product Line Manager for Parts Solutions. We are a dedicated team with diverse backgrounds, supporting each other in embracing innovation to continuously grow personally, as a team, and to enhance our solutions to improve customer satisfaction.
Your mission
As Global Product Manager, you will be the face of the division for the assigned products towards our customers and customer centers. Your mission is to take the product leadership by creating and communicating the global vision, strategy, and direction for the product assortment. This includes driving business growth by identifying new market opportunities and enhancing customer experience.
Your key responsibilities will include:
* Develop and execute plans for TME products, as well as Feed & Boom and Electrical parts commodities, focusing on revenue, profitability, and new product development in line with the Product Portfolio vision and strategy.
* Define and implement aftermarket requirements to ensure service-friendly designs for TME products.
* Coordinate cross-functional inputs including branding, inventory, transport, compliance, customer share analysis, and pricing.
* Standardize and execute sales training for the TME product line.
* Monitor competition, including acquisitions, pricing changes, and new products/features.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to facilitate product management cycles and ensure readiness for Product Launch.
This is a 9-month temporary assignment, which could lead your career to exciting opportunities in Parts & Services division, working together with customer centers around the globe.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, we believe you are a collaborator with effective communication and planning skills. You have the ability to create a clear vision and communicate it with energy, as well as develop processes to establish new practices across functions. A proactive approach and the ability to follow up on initiatives and coach other functions are essential for guiding the vision's execution.
Qualifications:
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
* Degree in Business or Engineering, or equivalent experience.
* Familiarity with TME underground drill rig products, including application knowledge, is preferred, but not mandatory.
* Experience in change management and project management is preferred.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. The last day to apply for this position is 2024-09-02.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Effort Moyo, Global Product Line Manager - Parts Solutions, effort.moyo@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
