Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About The Job
OneERP works with developing and maintaining all ERP systems at Alfa Laval. Our goal is to provide a single, efficient, and effective ERP solution for our global business.
To support Alfa Laval's 2030 ambitions, OneERP is rolling out Microsoft Dynamics 365, one ERP solution for the entire Alfa Laval.
As our Global Process Manager, you will define, implement, and maintain standardized global transactional processes across Alfa Laval. You'll be instrumental in supporting our business needs through efficient processes and contributing to essential system development initiatives. Your focus will be on continuously improving our operational efficiency, ultimately increasing customer value.
In your responsibilities you will:
* Be at the forefront of creating and maintaining global standard processes that align with best practices, legal requirements, and the capabilities of our systems.
* Actively participate in rollout preparation phases, presenting the standard template functionality and identifying high-level gaps to ensure smooth and effective deployments.
* Be a key driver of change management, collaborating closely with various stakeholders across the organization to ensure adoption and alignment of new processes.
The position is based in Lund but we are open to consider other locations where Alfa Laval has presence. There is an estimated travel activity in this role of 30 days per year.
What You Know
You are likely someone with a university-level education and you bring proven experience as either a Process Manager or a Business Analyst. You know the importance of Supply Chain Management principles and you are fluent in English. It would be a significant plus if you are familiar with tools and technologies such as MS D365 F&O, DevOps, Power BI, and the MS Office suite, including Visio.
Who You Are
You are likely a highly organized and proactive individual with a strong understanding of business processes and ERP systems. You possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, coupled with the ability to communicate effectively across different teams and levels.
You thrive in a dynamic environment, are comfortable working across different divisions and business units, and possess an open and friendly communication style
What's in it for you?
If you're looking for a company where you can grow and make an impact, this is the place for you. We offer a challenging position in an open, friendly and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. You'll work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating to address complex challenges and drive innovation. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For more information, please contact:
Manal Mohamed, Talent Acquisition Partner at
For Unions information, please contact:
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, at
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna at
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna at
Please send your application and resume through the link below no later than 4th of June 2025.
We are conducting a continuous review of received applications. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Playing the games is mandatory.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We look forward to hearing from you soon!
