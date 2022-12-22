Global Planning Developer till Dellner Couplers
We are looking for three Global Planning Developers to strengthen our Global Planning team. You can be located in Vika/Falun in Sweden, Miszewko/Gdynia in Poland or Swadlincote/Derbyshire in UK with approximately 30 days of travelling to our sites spread around the globe the per year.
As a Global Planning Developer at Dellner you will be one of five business developers within the Global Planning team. This is a truly exciting role where you work in a global arena. The work includes everything from educating and coaching our planning teams across the world, as well as identifying new ways of working, trouble shouting and improving processes and running projects.
You will be part of an entrepreneurial and diverse team working in a rapidly changing environment, with full focus on improving our way of working and optimizing our supply chain!
Your role
You are a senior member within the planning/logistic department and work closely with the global planning manager, our planning managers at the sites and most importantly with all of the people within our function globally. The competences you support are, main planning, after sales coordination, preparations, supply planning, production planning, warehousing and inventory management. You are also an important part of the company BSI-team (Business system improvement team) driving development and utilization of M3 (our ERP-system).
You will both have assigned projects and tasks and you are expected to identify gaps and possibilities to improve planning activities. This role play a very important part by following the global flows of material to reduce as many delays to our customers as possible.
We assume
• You have several years of relevant experience from working within supply chain. Preferably with a global setup
• You preferably have a BSc or MSc in Engineering or Business administration
• You enjoy working with data, analysis and to work with problem solving
• You have experience from driving projects and initiatives, leading people and take big ownership of the results you deliver
• You have experience and knowledge in M3 or other ERP-system
• You prioritize and make decisions efficiently and according to business needs
• You are a fast learner, service-minded, goal oriented and flexible with great cooperation skills
• You have very good communication and interpersonal skills
• You are fluent in English
Success factors
• Experience from managing and developing of solutions within Supply Chain
• Experience working with the interfaces within the End to End supply chain, with manufacturing and between production site and sales
• In this role, you must have a large work capacity and be able to plan the work by yourself
• You get motivated by improving our practices and methods to be more efficient
• You enjoy coordinating a team
What can we offer you
If you desire to work in a global company that is coloured by openness, entrepreneurial atmosphere and professionalism, then Dellner is the right choice. Here at Dellner we work with Lean, and running sustainable continuous development is part of every employee's mission. We pay great attention to develop the competence of our employees and we are always striving to offer career paths within the company if you want to take on new challenges. There are no doubts that the social interaction is important and we are actively working with our core values; Respect, Action, Joy and Team.
Application & process
Please send your application as soon as possible, interviews are held ongoing. We need your application no later than 24th of January, 2023.
For more information
Please contact Johan Broback, acting Global Planning Manager, +46 70 2045773 Ersättning
