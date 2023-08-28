Global People Tech Partner
Do you want to work in a sustainable yet forward facing company with the feet on the ground and the gaze beyond the sky? Our Workday journey has just begun why we are expanding our People Tech team with colleagues to help drive the digitalization of our global HR processes. Apply today and become part of our future!
This is what you will do
As a Global People Tech Partner you will be part of our People Tech team working closely with the HR process owners. You will be responsible for the further development and optimization of Workday, making sure the platform truly supports our people processes as well as adding value and efficiency to the business.
You will provide consultation to various stakeholders, gather requirements, and provide impact analysis and solutions. In other words, you are a partner towards HR and the business with a true expertise within Workday. You will configure and develop best practice in how we should maintain and further develop the system.
As we are still in the beginning of our Workday journey you will have the ability to influence ways of working and take part of an exciting digitalization journey ahead for our people processes.
The position is located at our office in either Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen or Helsinki. You report to Director Group People Tech & HR Operations.
You have:
- Deep knowledge in Workday processes, preferably HCM.
- Experience from configurations in Workday.
- An academic degree in HR, IT or other relevant field.
You are:
- A self-starter with the ability to get things done.
- Reliable and delivers according to multiple deadlines.
- Analytical with the ability to develop and analyze HR processes.
- Flexible with the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment.
- A true team-player, as you know that you succeed best as a team.
You share our values - Openness, Holistic view, Drive - and our promise of taking responsibility from Field to Fork.
What we offer you
We are a large international Group with diverse activities throughout the entire grain value chain -from the very sprout in the field to the food on our tables. With a wide range of businesses within food, agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and real estate, we offer career opportunities in every direction across industries, countries, companies and areas of expertise.
Sounds interesting?
We hope so! As the screening process is ongoing, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible but no later than the 30/9. The recruitment process will include several interviews, psychometric tests and the final candidate will go through a background check through our external supplier, ToFindOut.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Linn Forsberg Talent Acquisition Specialist at linn.forsberg@lantmannen.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers, we have 10,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 60 billion. With grain at the heart of our operations, we refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of our best-known food brands are AXA, Bonjour, Kungsörnen, GoGreen, Gooh, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. With research, development and operations throughout the value chain, together we take responsibility from field to fork. For more information: www.lantmannen.com Ersättning
