Global Paid Media Strategist
Ericsson AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-14
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
About Ericsson:
At Ericsson, we are shaping the future of connectivity and technology. As a Global Senior Media Strategist, you'll be at the heart of digital media innovation, helping to drive real impact for one of the world's most recognized technology brands. You'll work in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment where strategic vision, creativity, and data-driven decision-making come together.
About this Opportunity:
Are you a strategic media expert ready to drive impactful digital campaigns on a global scale? Ericsson is looking for a Global Senior Media Strategist to shape and execute our paid and social media strategies, ensuring innovative, data-driven, and effective activations across digital channels. This role is part of the Paid & Social Media team within Group Function Marketing, reporting to the Global Head of Paid & Social Media. You will play a key role in advancing Ericsson's digital media excellence, ensuring our media investments drive engagement, efficiency, and business growth.
This role is part of the Paid & Social Media team within Group Function Marketing, reporting to the Global Head of Paid & social media. You will play a crucial role in optimizing media investments, driving efficiency, and maximizing business growth through smart, performance-led strategies.
If you're passionate about creativity and eager to contribute to global projects, we want you on our team!
What you will do
Media Strategy & Innovation
• Develop and execute global paid and social media strategies aligned with Ericsson's business priorities.
• Identify opportunities to innovate within digital media, leveraging AI, automation, and emerging platforms.
• Provide thought leadership on industry trends, audience behaviors, and media consumption shifts.
• Ensure brand consistency across all media activations while pushing for creative and innovative executions.
Paid & Social Media Execution
• Oversee the end-to-end planning, activation, and optimization of global paid media campaigns.
• Manage key social media platforms (LinkedIn, Meta, etc.), ensuring effective content distribution and audience engagement.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders to align media strategies with global marketing campaigns, events, and initiatives.
• Work closely with media agencies and technology partners to drive performance, efficiency, and best practices.
Performance Measurement & Optimization
• Define and implement measurement frameworks, ensuring a data-driven approach to media strategy.
• Work alongside the Marketing Analytics & Automation team to extract insights and continuously optimize campaigns.
• Utilize testing and experimentation to refine audience targeting, creative formats, and media allocations.
• Ensure adherence to brand safety, compliance, and industry best practices across all media activations.
Collaboration & Leadership
• Partner with regional teams and business units to create cohesive, global media strategies.
• Act as a subject matter expert, providing guidance and strategic direction across the organization.
• Foster a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and innovation, ensuring teams stay ahead of industry trends.
• Be an inspirational leader, driving engagement and enthusiasm for digital media excellence.
• Support capability development by educating internal teams on media trends, tools, and best practices.
Skills you bring
* 8+ years of experience in media strategy, planning, and execution, ideally in a B2B or tech-driven environment.
* Expertise in paid media, social media, programmatic advertising, SEM, and emerging digital channels.
* Strong analytical mindset with experience leveraging data and AI-driven insights to optimize media performance.
* Proven ability to manage large-scale media investments and agency relationships.
* Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills, with the ability to influence at all levels.
* A strategic thinker who can balance creativity, data, and innovation to drive business impact. Ersättning
