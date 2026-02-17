Global Mobility Tax Specialist
Incluso AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Global Mobility Tax Specialist for a company in Södertälje. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract t0 begin with. This role can be remote 100% from anywhere in Sweden.
Assignment
For a period of minimum 6 months to a maximum of 9 months we need a resource to assist the Manager of HAMG with managing projects relating to the recording of tax compliance processes in relation to international employees around the world and assisting with the development of tax policies for application by the Global Mobility Team, who mange all of the assignments of employees to our entities around the world.
Education
The individual needs at least 2 years of practical experience in dealing with the tax matters of expatriate or other forms of international employees and needs to have good project management skills.
The individual may have worked previously within a Global Mobility team for another Company or has worked as a tax trainee, consultant in an accountancy practice.
Language
Fluent in English is a requirement
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role can be 100% remote from anywhere in Sweden.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7241234-1845996". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9747179