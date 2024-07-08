Global Master Data Specialist
Are you a detail-oriented and experienced Master Data Specialist who's eager to take on a global role? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP), we're looking for a Global Master Data Specialist to govern our customer and asset master data on a global scale.
Some words about the team
You'll join our Sales Excellence team, which is part of the Global Sales organization, on their mission of developing sales processes and tools with the aim of making sales as efficient and easy as possible. Your responsibility is to make sure that our master data consumed in Salesforce and SAP Hana is correct.
Your mission
In this role, you support our regional master data stewards in securing accurate creation, updates, and maintenance of customer and asset information in our databases - as well as ensuring data integrity and consistency across all systems by setting up governance, trainings and KPI's. As the owner of customer master data within our Crushing and Screening division, you develop and implement global standards and processes as well as create and maintain customer records in compliance with data governance policies and procedures.
By maintaining the quality of data sources and securing and overseeing the full spectrum of data relevant to colleagues' needs, you ensure a smooth and uninterrupted work process. This includes both data used for general business analysis as well as digital initiatives.
Included in your mission is to:
Perform data quality checks and audits to identify and resolve data inconsistencies or errors.
Coordinate with regional teams to ensure data accuracy and consistency across multiple systems.
Support data integration projects and system migrations related to customer master data.
Generate reports and provide insights to management on data quality, trends, and opportunities for improvement.
Collaborate with IT teams to implement data management best practices and tools.
The location for this position is in Svedala and allows for a hybrid work set-up where you're able to combine remote and on-site work. Some international travel will occur.
About you
We're looking for someone with a couple years' experience of master data governance in an international environment and a master's degree in a relevant field such as finance, IT or engineering. To thrive in this role, you also need:
An understanding of sales processes.
Deep knowledge of CRM tools.
Deep understanding of IT and master data.
Strong understanding of data governance principles and practices.
Proficiency in data analysis tools and database management systems.
Knowledge in PowerBI, PowerApps, Business analytics, Salesforce, SAP master data platform is beneficial.
We highly value your personal qualities, characterized by your strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams. With a structured approach, you're able to analyze data, identify trends, and develop actionable insights to drive business growth and support our data management goals. You have a results-oriented mindset with a focus on achieving sales targets and driving continuous improvement, and you're good at working independently and prioritizing tasks effectively.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mathias Fransson, recruiting manager, mathias.fransson@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 15, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068658.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and a lot of us will be away on summer vacation during July. Therefore, it can take a bit longer to get a response to your application and we might be hard to reach - but we look forward to reading your application and we will get back to you as soon as we can.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
