Global Marketing Program Director
2025-10-21
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
The Global Marketing Program Director will play a vital role in supporting the company's global marketing efforts. Based in Köping, this position will collaborate closely with the CMO to support development of Marketing & Design Lab plans, campaigns, oversee day-to-day execution and support eCommerce as needed. They will ensure brand consistency, operational discipline, creative, on-time and efficient omni-channel program excellence across global markets while working with cross-functional teams. Key Responsibilities
• Program Development & Execution
Support the CMO in building and executing integrated marketing programs that drive brand awareness, partner engagement, consumer demand and store traffic - on-time and on-budget.
• Results Analysis
Analyze marketing program results, including eCommerce as needed, develop insights to guide future plans and activities.
• Planning & Coordination
Assist in creating and driving detailed marketing plans, timelines, and budgets; track progress and ensure timely execution.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration
Partner with Finance, Operations, Purchasing, Sales, the Store Design Lab, and other internal teams to align marketing initiatives with business priorities and processes.
• Operational Oversight
Manage daily execution of marketing activities, ensuring smooth coordination across global stakeholders.
• Global Perspective
Support the development of marketing strategies tailored to international markets while respecting brand heritage and local execution needs.
• Innovation & Continuous Improvement
Contribute fresh ideas for storytelling, digital activations (including social media), consumer and B2B journeys, retail marketing, and consumer engagement.
• People Leadership
Oversee the activities of Marketing and Design Lab team.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Business, Communications, or related field.
• 10+ years of marketing experience, ideally in premium or luxury consumer brands.
• People management and leadership experience
• Strong project management skills with ability to juggle multiple priorities and break down large projects into executable tasks and timelines.
• Excellent communication skills; fluent in English.
• Collaborative mindset with proven ability to work cross-functionally and keep stakeholders in the loop.
• Global outlook and willingness to travel internationally (approx. once per quarter). Personal Attributes
• Passionate about luxury craftsmanship.
• Hands-on, detail-oriented, and comfortable working in a fast-moving environment.
• Strategic thinker with the ability to translate ideas into actionable plans.
• Willingness to learn the product deeply.
• Commitment to drive results for Hästens and its retail stores & Partners.
• Adaptable and resilient, able to balance tradition with modern marketing practices.
Location: Köping, Sweden (on-site at the historic Hästens Dream factory)
Reports To: Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)
Travel: Global travel approximately once per quarter
About us
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Compensation & Benefits
Compensation & Benefits

We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hästens Sängar AB (org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en
Hästens
