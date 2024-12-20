Global ICR ASO Program Manager
SKF has been around for more than a century, and today we are one of the world's largest supplier of bearings and related services and solutions. Our products are found everywhere in society. In fact, wherever there is movement, SKF's solutions may be used. This means that we are an important part of the everyday lives of people and companies around the world.
Are you highly skilled in ICR methods? Do you have experience in driving complex cost-reduction projects in global industrial companies? Do you have a collaborative way of working across cultures?
We are now recruiting for a....
Global ICR ASO Program Manager
The role involves leading strategic ICR ASO programs, with responsibility for achieving cost reduction targets and defining countermeasures and recovery plans in case of deviations. The position requires driving global cost reduction projects on demand and leading Purchasing & ICR Work Packages related to strategic ASO projects launched by the EMEA Product Line organization.
To be successful in this role you will conduct ICR workshops at SKF factories and suppliers in Europe and Asia to generate cost reduction ideas. Additionally, the role supports the definition and implementation of Cost Reduction Roadmaps for various Product Lines in EMEA, ensuring that appropriate ICR methodologies are applied in ICR ASO projects.
In the role you will also be a coach for ICR ASO projects, where you will mentor the global ICR community and promote the spread of ICR culture and methodologies.
Key responsibilities
Lead strategic ICR ASO programs, being responsible for the cost reduction targets and defining countermeasures and recovery plans in case of deviations.
Drive global cost reduction projects on demand
Lead Purchasing&ICR Work Packages related to strategic ASO projects launched by EMEA Product Line organization.
Drive ICR workshops at SKF factories and at suppliers (in Europe and Asia) to generate cost reduction ideas.
Support the definition and implementation of Cost Reduction Roadmaps for the different Product Lines in EMEA.
Ensure appropriate ICR methodologies are applied in ICR ASO projects.
Act as a coach for ICR ASO projects for the global ICR community and spread ICR culture and methodologies.
Requirements
• An academic degree in a relevant field, mechanical engineering, business administration or other
Proven experience in leading strategic ICR ASO programs and achieving cost reduction targets.
Strong ability to define countermeasures and recovery plans in case of deviations.
Experience in driving global cost reduction projects on demand.
Expertise in leading Purchasing & ICR Work Packages related to strategic ASO projects.
Ability to conduct ICR workshops at factories and suppliers in Europe and Asia.
Experience in supporting the definition and implementation of Cost Reduction Roadmaps for various Product Lines in EMEA.
Proficiency in applying appropriate ICR methodologies in ICR ASO projects.
Strong coaching skills to mentor the global ICR community and promote ICR culture and methodologies.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with various departments.
Willingness to travel as required for workshops and project meetings.
Additional information
The location of the position is Gothenburg, Sweden.
The role will report to EMEA ICR Manager.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
Is this you?
If you are interested and meet the above requirements, please submit your application including motivation letter and CV in English at the latest 2025-01-03.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
