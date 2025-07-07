Global Hrbp Hvdc Engineering
2025-07-07
The opportunity
The Global HR Business Partner (HRBP) for HVDC Engineering plays a pivotal role in supporting the senior leadership team in driving organizational effectiveness, workforce planning, and talent management on a global scale. This role requires a strategic thinker who can manage complex global HR processes while addressing local employee relations matters. The Global HRBP will keep the people to people in focus, with Lifelong learning & Growth and Leadership transformation, collaborating with colleagues and leaders across countries.
We are seeking you who want to join our highly collaborative and value-driven team. Our team is composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds and personalities, united by a shared commitment to excellence and collaboration.
In this role, you will become part of a team that values open communication, shared responsibility, and continuous learning. You'll be encouraged to contribute your ideas, challenge the status quo, and grow both personally and professionally, knowing that your contributions are valued and your success is a shared priority.
If you are looking for a workplace where collaboration is more than a concept-where it's a daily practice-we look forward to hearing from you.
In this position you will report to Global Head of HR HVDC with dotted line reporting to Global Head of Engineering. The position is based in Ludvika or Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Partner with senior leaders to align HR strategies with business objectives. Advise on organizational design, workforce planning, and succession planning. Lead global capability planning initiatives to meet current and future business needs.
Develop and execute workforce plans to ensure the right talent is in place to meet operational demands. Oversee talent management processes including succession planning, career development, and talent reviews. Manage the hiring pace and ensure the effective onboarding of new hires globally.
Collaborate with senior leadership to define role requirements and ensure alignment with strategic goals. Utilize best practices in talent acquisition to attract high-caliber candidates.
Ensure a rigorous selection process, including interviews, assessments, and background checks.
Coordinate and manage the Global Performance Management process. Oversee the annual salary review process and ensure alignment with global and local compensation strategies. Administer the annual incentive plans to motivate and retain top talent.
Address employee relations issues such as grievances, disciplinary actions, and performance management. Ensure compliance with local labor laws and regulations across multiple countries. Provide guidance and support on complex employee relations issues to HR teams and managers.
Lead global site staffing activities, ensuring compliance and quality processes across multiple countries. Navigate stakeholders through staffing requirements and challenges, ensuring timely and effective recruitment. Implement best practices in site staffing to enhance operational efficiency.
Partner with Legal and Compliance to ensure all HR activities adhere to regulatory requirements. Work closely with IT to integrate and leverage HR technology solutions for improved service delivery. Collaborate with Supply Chain, Finance, and other functions to align HR strategies with business needs. Foster strong working relationships across functions to drive cohesive and effective organizational outcomes.
Collaborate with HR operations teams to ensure seamless HR service delivery.
Utilize HR data and analytics to drive informed decision-making. Champion a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.
Multiple years of HR experience, preferably as HRBP working close to the business in a global complex organization.
Experience supporting Engineering function is highly desirable.
Strong knowledge of global HR practices, labor laws, and compliance requirements.
Proven experience in workforce planning, talent management, and employee relations as well as demonstrated expertise in recruiting and selecting key roles, including senior positions.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders at all levels. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and manage multiple priorities.
Willingness to travel internationally as required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Questions regarding the position? Talent Partner Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Do you find this position interesting? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! Please note that by submitting your application, you have read and understand that we will ask for your approval to conduct a background check if you are selected as final candidate, as part of this recruitment process.
Questions regarding the position? Talent Partner Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43;
