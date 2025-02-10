Global Forecasting Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Trucks Strategy and Market Intelligence is the strategic function within Volvo Trucks. Among other things, we drive the development of the strategy of Volvo Trucks, lead strategic evaluations and questions relevant for the future of Volvo Trucks, as well as conduct market and customer intelligence to support the pursuit to deliver premium customer experience.
The position holder will work within the Market Intelligence team and work closely together with the colleagues of the Strategy function.
Tasks and responsibilities
The Market Intelligence team at Volvo Trucks is responsible for providing the management team and headquarters functions with forecasts of the total truck market as well as market insights. As Global Forecasting Manager you will be responsible for the Total Market Forecast (TMF), the forecast for the size of the global truck market. The TMF is of great importance for the management both within Volvo Trucks and the Volvo Group and is used in the regular financial processes and the business planning - an example of key decisions relying on the forecast is the decision on the capacity plan for the coming years. The market forecast is also shared externally to the capital market during the presentations of the quarterly reports.
The industry is undergoing a major transformation to alternative energy sources such as electricity and LNG, and in this role, you will be responsible for forecasting how these markets will evolve over time.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
* Forecast the total market of trucks for EU 30 on a quarterly basis (current year + 5 years), leveraging different transport industry indicators, local market and management input as well as manage the global network and the process for making a global total market forecast
* Forecasting the development of the markets for alternative fuels
* Present the forecasts and market updates to Volvo Truck and Volvo Group management
* Contribute with input to management meetings
* Support management with ad hoc analysis regarding market and transport development etc.
* Continuously develop and fine tune the forecast methodology and how we can make use of new technologies such as AI to improve upon the forecasting accuracy
Who are you / qualifications?
The role requires experience in macroeconomics, the global economic environment and how it effects the truck market, solid analytical skills and a curiosity to understand and learn more. An ability to both take the helicopter perspective and to dive into the detailed numbers and its drivers, as well as a will to engage with colleagues across the Volvo Group.
* Curiosity and a strong drive to understand the factors driving the global macro-economic environment and the truck market
* Strong problem-solving capabilities, and proven skills in performing analytical work
* Personal credibility and integrity
* Communication and presentation skills - verbal and written
* Excellent skills in Microsoft Excel and Power Point.
* Skills to understand where to find relevant info
* Ability to take own initiatives and work independently, as well as to meet deadlines
* Ability to interact and work with colleagues across regions and functions and build strong networks
* Degree in Business Administration or Engineering
* Fluent in English
* Previous experience from forecasting and use of advanced prognostic tools such as Macrobond and Indicio is a merit
If you are interested in joining a small and dynamic team in the Volvo Trucks headquarter, as well as develop your understanding of the truck market development globally, this could be the position for you.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Curious and want to know more? Contact me!
Frida Lyxell, Head of Market Intelligence, 0765-531138
Last application date: February 24.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17835-43164264". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Angelica Sandström +46 739024392 Jobbnummer
9156421