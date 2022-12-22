Global Customs Classification Specialist
2022-12-22
Tull
This is what we call it in Sweden and if you have it as a profession, your role is called Tullspecialist, or in this particular case Klassificerare. At IKEA this specialist role goes by the title Global Customs Classification Specialist.
A day in this role, at the core of the product development at IKEA of Sweden (IoS) in Älmhult, is filled with support to the IKEA organisation globally regarding customs issues and working with the customs classification of our product range. We can promise you (with a guarantee) a stimulating and dynamic work environment, with a lot of contacts worldwide and challenges that will trigger your problem solving skills. The challenges can be to find the right Tariff number for the classic BILLY bookcase, or for the newcomers in the range, such as TRÅDFRI from IKEA Home smart. Because when it comes to reaching out to the many the right classification is one of many important things that makes a difference.
As you know, the correct customs classification on all our products are highly important and it takes a kind of deep passion to get all of the details correct - all the way. Besides this you will be responsible of binding Tariff information in EU, support all import countries and contribute in awareness sessions to our entire organisation. We are so curious about what you can bring here! You will get a deep understanding of the IKEA processes, as well of the organisation as we mentioned before. In your everyday work there are lots of contacts with people from IKEA and authorities all over the world, which will give you a very good view of our range and development.
Kontakta sanna.wittlock@inter.ikea.com
Din ansökan skickar du senast den 15 januari 2023.
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment Specialist Maria Fröberg Larsson, +46 (0)766 190 996. Warm welcome with you your CV and motivational letter in English latest by January the 8th, 2023.
GROWING TOGETHER IKEA of Sweden is a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities. Ersättning
