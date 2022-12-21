Global Component Responsible - Exhaust Manifold
2022-12-21
About the Assignment
The role of Global Component Responsible for Exhaust Manifold will primarily work with Cylinder Head (in-house designed and produced components with high level of geometrical complexity). However there might be a need for you to support the group with other components.As a component responsible you will work in close cooperation within the design department as well as other stakeholders such as production, material technology, testing and virtual verification.
There are different variants of designs each suitable for different engine sizes and for different markets US/Europe/Japan. The GCR is responsible for all prototypes and production engines.
For prototype, the department does design, FEM calculation and order the parts from supplier (process is sand cast) and build the prototype engines in Skövde.
For Production, the Global component responsible will be responsible for quality issues (customer claims) and GTO issues.
We offer an inspiring working environment with skilled and experienced colleagues where we develop next generation heavy duty engines that will play an important role in coming decades challenges
General work description:
Lead a defined area of technical expertise, with high technical complexity. Provide input in product and system roadmaps. Drive the development from research/early phases of development to product maintenance. Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements. Develop and share acquired competence (e.g. training) and provide technical advice. Manage networking across the organization, as well as influencing the work in other sites.
About You:
Required Skills
• Be structured and have good organizational skills.
• Technical English language skills.
• Driven. Have a get-it-done attitude but still have a focus on delivering quality.
• Good communication skills due to many interactions with suppliers
And experience of:
• Creo View
• Windchill PDM Link
• CAD, 3D drawings, preferably CREO
• KOLA
• JIRA
• Agile Project Management (JIRA)
• Geometric Tolerances, GD&T
• Basic Planning on L4 (Component level), like PTM
About Modis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on training cards. We believe in connecting people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Modis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT, Engineering and Life Science. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity and quality. Modis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 55,000 colleagues on assignments each day.About youWe are looking for a person with a relevant education and/or equivalent experience. You have previous experience from the automotive field or telecom and from similar roles. Furthermore, you have excellent knowledge and skills in English, both written and spoken. We also expect that you are driven, team player and result oriented.
Contact
If you want to know more please contact Business Manager, Jonna Persson, 073- 684 70 89 jonna.persson@modis.se
, or Gustav Tenerz, 073-68 47 007, gustav.tenerz@modi.se Ersättning
