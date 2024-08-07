Global Compliance Officer - Data Privacy
2024-08-07
Are you passionate about data privacy and conducting business with honesty, integrity and high ethical standards? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR), we're now looking for an experienced Compliance Officer - someone who's eager to create awareness and actively promote the importance of ethical ways of conducting business. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Shortly about us
This is a unique opportunity to join our SMR, Legal and Compliance function, who plays a central part in our business strategy. We cover the comprehensive range of Sandvik compliance program which consists of Data Privacy, Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Competition, Third Party Management and our Speak Up program. You support us with both strategic initiatives and hands-on activities, ensuring the development of a solid compliance culture and robust processes throughout our organization.
About your job
In this key position, your focus lies on Data Privacy compliance. You work to promote and drive compliance with laws, regulations, internal policies and procedures, supporting a culture of integrity and raising awareness of compliance-related matters through our organization. You identify compliance risks, advise on compliance activities and set priorities for the activities to reduce them. By working both independently and closely with the business, you seek to understand how GDPR and international data privacy apply to different operations and set effective controls. Training and educating staff in compliance is also part of the job.
Included in your job is to:
Drive the global Data Privacy Program in SMR.
Train and educate people in data privacy and develop training plans and material.
Be the contact and advisor within SMR for staff members, compliance officers and privacy officer at group, business area and division levels, and for information security colleagues.
Be the point of contact in relation to the relevant external regulators to ensure incident requirements and notifications are met in all jurisdictions.
Establish policies, procedures and operational processes and templates to meet the data protection requirements.
Maintain records of data privacy activities and co-ordinate in relation to audits.
You report directly to the SMR Director of Compliance. The location for this position is flexible within Europe and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office work with remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with solid experience of working with data privacy, preferably in a global international organization, and your knowledge is backed by a degree in Law or another related field. Previous experience with OneTrust and other IT systems and tools applicable to this area is advantageous. As we're a global organization, you need excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
With excellent communication skills, you manage stakeholders effectively and build trust to develop global networks and collaborations. You have an energetic, persistent and process-oriented approach - you're able to look at our business from a broader perspective and you enjoy turning complex matters into understandable, practical and effective solutions. With your organized and self-driven features, you know how to prioritize and influence others.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Ansie Delport, recruiting manager, ansie.delport@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 90 89
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 1, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0068309.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
