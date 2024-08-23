Global Category Manager Innovation SDA
2024-08-23
Do you want to inspire new taste experiences that bring people together?
At Electrolux we are passionate about improving everyday life for millions of people and the planet. It's embodied in everything we do. We believe that great tasting food brings people together. That our favorite clothes bring out the best in us. And that the home should be a place for wellbeing, a place to care for ourselves and our loved ones. The Product Line organization is probably the most exciting part of the business where you will be at the core of what we do - drive business results with the ultimate goal to deliver outstanding consumer experiences. This is where you come into picture!
For our global Wellbeing & SDA PL Innovation, we are after a driven and engaged new team member as Category Manager Innovation to create business value growth by successfully driving the Category Innovation Triangle (R&D/Marketing/Design) and the creation of a strong Generation Plan that delivers on the overall category business objectives.
The main aim for this role is to develop the strategic innovation roadmap for the category and to lead the development and launch of new products incorporating outstanding consumer experiences that delivers on the overall category business objectives. In this role you will have a wide exposure within Wellbeing & SDA organization, working closely with the Product Innovation Director and with many cross-functional contacts centrally as well as the regional BA Product Lines.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm Forum where we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we're quite happy with the look and feel of the office!
A regular day at work:
• Develop and own the product category Strategic Plan as part of the overall Product Line Strategic Plan in close cooperation with Category Director and Category Manager
• Gives input to the Technology Roadmap to ensure R&D investments/resources in business sector and globally are based on consumer insight driven innovation
• Define Generation Plan based on consumer insights, business needs, market development, and brand attributes
• Incorporates insights from consumer ratings and SCR in all development projects
• Drive New Product Development within the Innovation Triangle together with R&D, Marketing and Design based on the category 's innovation territories
• Build and execute the Integrated Experience Plan (IXP) for the category (market sizing approval, trends, sweet pot definition, etc.)
• Monitor market and industry trends, long term areas of interest and technology
• Define range architecture in close cooperation with Product Portfolio Managers and developments link ranging deliverables/needs/requests to product development projects
Who you are:
International. You enjoy to work in a truly global environment and you like to deliver in cross-functional teams;
Strategic. You have demonstrated strategic thinking, have strong analytical skills and ability to see the big picture;
Business acumen. You have a proven track record of displaying strong business understanding and you are able to evaluate risks/opportunities making skilled business decisions
Influencer. You have exceptional collaboration skills, proven ability to form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners
Good listener and communicator. You have great communication skills and you have the ability to convince, influence and motivate others in a complex matrix organization
Self-starter. You are keen for new experience, responsibility and accountability. You are self-driven, problem-solver with a proven track record of delivering great results
Agile. You like working in a fast moving environment, being open to new opportunities and evolving priorities and flexible in the way you deliver against strict deadlines and dealing with ambiguity. You manage well ever shifting priorities
Energy. You are passionate about what you do and able to transmit that energy to your team. Challenges are there to be overcome!
Minimum requirements:
• Academic degree in business and/or technical field
• Min 5 years of experience in marketing and/or commercial areas and/or product development with international exposure
• Experience in more than one function in manufacturing companies (home appliances, consumer electronics, automotive etc.) is considered as a strong plus
