Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Are you passionate about geospatial technology and eager to contribute to the energy transition? Join Vattenfall as a GIS ESRI Application Consultant and help us shape the future of sustainable energy through smart digital solutions.
As Application Consultant you will participate or be responsible for running the GIS applications (ESRI) of our customers. This will include:
Develop, configure, and maintain GIS applications used across Vattenfall's operations.
Integrate GIS platforms with other IT systems such as SCADA, asset management, and customer databases.
Analyze geospatial data to support decision-making in energy distribution, planning, and environmental impact.
Collaborate closely with business stakeholders to understand needs and translate them into technical solutions.
Technical design, development and maintenance of applications operated within IT
This position will allow you to participate in digitalization and innovation projects within the energy sector and to learn more about the energy industry under change.
Qualifications
Your profile as GIS ESRI Application Consultant
We believe that you are motivated and an organized team player with decent communication skills and a solution orientated way of thinking. You have a proactive mindset and a passion for sustainability and technology.
We believe you have:
Fluency in both Swedish and English (written and verbally)
A university degree in relevant area
Experience with creating, changing and handling of relational databases including dedicated data models for the GIS area
Experience with managing GIS systems and GIS software (e.g., ESRI ArcGIS, QGIS).
Familiarity with system integration and IT project work
Strong analytical and communication skills
A proactive mindset and a passion for sustainability and technology
It's beneficial if you have some of these experiences:
Knowledge of geospatial databases (e.g., PostgreSQL/PostGIS)
SQL (Oracle, SQL Server) and their geographic add-ons Trimble, QGIS or similar
Dealing with FME (Feature Manipulation Engine)
Web Map Services (WMS) and Web Feature Services (WFS) applications
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. Click here for further information.
Location
The position is located in Sweden (Solna, Luleå, Formark or Ringhals) with the possibility for hybrid work. Willingness to travel (approx. 4x p/year) is needed.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Edwin Heinen, edwin.heinen@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, Elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO)
We welcome your application no later than October 22nd, 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
