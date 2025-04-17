GI Valves Operations Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Ludvika Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Ludvika
2025-04-17
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Grid Integration Valves Operations Manager for high and medium voltage converter valve products responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and completion of large-scale HVDC and Power Quality projects. This role involves leading managers, coordinating with various stakeholders, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and driving project success from inception to completion. This role is fundamental in driving the operational and financial performance of the business to ensure we deliver our projects as per scope, budget, and on-time. Equally important, you lead and transform the business model from a project approach to a project portfolio operating model to scale the business, empower teams and drive operational excellence. This transformation is fundamental to our success in this fast growing market and a strong capability of leading change will be a success factor in this role.
How You'll Make an Impact
Team Leadership: Lead and mentor project portfolio teams, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment. The team will consist of 5 project portfolio managers and a tender team responsible for internal sales tendering beyond 1 BUSD / year. Totally ~50 employees.
Project Management: Lead and manage internal projects globally, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Transforming our business model from project by project basis to project portfolio approach including revising our delivery model, driving lead time reduction, increasing business control through digitalization and incorporate in our processes.
Resource Allocation: Efficiently allocated resources, including personnel, equipment, and materials, to optimize project performance and internal capability.
Stakeholder Coordination: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including 8 global manufacturing plants, engineering, contractors, suppliers, and clients, to ensure smooth project execution.
Risk Management: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies to minimize impact on project timelines and outcomes.
Compliance: Ensure all projects adhere to industry regulations, safety standards, and environmental guidelines.
Performance Monitoring: Track project progress, prepare regular reports, and present updates to senior management including risk mitigation plan.
Budget Management: Oversee project budgets, monitor expenditures, and implement cost-saving measures where possible.
Task force leadership: In case of deviation in Quality, Budget and Time have strong task force leadership capacity to mitigate business exposure, ensure customer delivery and keep stakeholders informed.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business, Engineering).
Proven experience in a leadership role, preferably within the Energy sector
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Ability to work collaboratively in a high paced dynamic environment.
Demonstrated success in managing large delivery projects and achieving targets.
A strong understanding of finance to manage budgets and financial planning effectively.
A good understanding of project management principles, preferably with certification.
Preferably a good understanding of ERP system (SAP) and financial reporting
Excellent problem-solving skills to address and resolve complex issues efficiently.
What we offer
Collective agreement.
Flexible working time.
Health care and wellness allowance.
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally.
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development.
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave.
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks.
Role-specific benefits may be associated with roles within Hitachi Energy
More about Us
Join us at Hitachi Energy and be part of a team that is shaping the future of energy. Apply now and take the next step in your career! Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait - apply today!
Recruiting Manager David Bodin david.bodin@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Ströberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
9292020