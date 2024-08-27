Geophysicist
Clinton Marine Survey AB / Geologjobb / Göteborg Visa alla geologjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clinton Marine Survey AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in working as aGeophysicist?
We are now searching for new team members to an office based position in Gothenburg.We welcome applicants with applicable work experience as well asthose who areinterested in starting a career in the field of marine surveying.
About us
Clinton Marine Survey was founded in 2015 with the ambition and purpose of bringing cost effective solutions to the offshore survey industry. We offer high quality hydrographic and geophysical surveys for navigation, dredging operations, charting, marine construction and more.
We offer opportunities for personal development in a dynamic environment.Today we are getting closer to 90 dedicated team members offering customised solutions to our clients.
Scope of work
As aGeophysicist at Clinton, you are responsible for processing data in accordance with project procedures and monitor quality of incoming geophysical data. Through daily collaboration with colleagues at the office and crew onboard our vessels, you make sure that the processing procedures are followed from start of a project, until final delivery to the client.
The role entails, but is not limited to:
Monitoring of data quality by processing in accordance with project procedures
Performing quality check and correct errors in data sets
Performing geological interpretations and models based on different data sets
Report writing
Produce charts
You will receive training from your team members and Geophysical Manager to apply your knowledge in ongoing projects.
At Clinton, all data processing is office-based, no offshore work is applicable for this position.
Who we are looking for
We are reaching out to you who already have experience from the marine surveying industry as well as thosewho are interested in getting to know it. Previous work experience in the field is not a requirement.
You are a fast learner and a collaborative team member with aflexible mindset. Colleagues would describe you as someone who is passionate about generating new ideas and takes initiative to ensure that tasks are completed. You thrive both independently and as part of a team. This role is ideal for someone who is comfortable navigating computer systems, has strong data management skills and picks up new software quickly.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Geoscience or related scientific/technical are
Professional proficiency level in English (organizational language)
Available to work from the Gothenburg office
EU citizenship
Merits (not mandatory):
Master's in Geoscience or equivalent
Previous experience in geophysical processing software
GIS or QGIS
Swedish on a professional level is preferable but not a requirement
Location: Our office at Frihamnen 16B Gothenburg, Sweden
Working time: fulltime, 40 hours a weekIf you are interested in part-time work, please see the role as Junior Geophysicist instead.
Our offers to you
At Clinton you become part of an experienced team who have fun together and build on each other's ideas.We offer a workplace for you to grow and to stay and believe that competence development should be a combination of gained experience from diverse projects together with courses, workshops and activities.
For this position we offer flexible working hours and a wide range of benefits such as a reduction of 40 work hours per year, a wellness benefit of 5000 SEK/year, occupational pension, access to our personnel benefit's portal, team activities and more.
Our recruitment process
The recruitment process consists of several evaluation steps to ensure a qualitative process. First a phone interview for us to learn more about your ambitions and for you to get to know Clinton and our offers better, followed by online tests and a competence-based interview with the department manager. The aim of the process is for you to learn about the content of the role and for us to evaluate if you have the right profile for the position. You can read more about our recruitment process at the career page: https://career.clinton.se/pages/our-recruitment-process-cms
Feel free to hand in your application in Swedish or English.
The application will be open until the 30th of September 2024.
Candidate selection is ongoing, please hand in your application as soon as possible.
We are looking forward reading your application!
We kindly ask to not be contacted concerning external recruitment services for this recruitment process. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clinton Marine Survey AB
(org.nr 556949-8263), http://clinton.se Arbetsplats
Clinton Kontakt
Alice Rydberg alice.rydberg@clinton.se +4670 879 90 12 Jobbnummer
8863237