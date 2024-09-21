Generative AI Full stack Developer - Senior
2024-09-21
Assignment description
One of our client isbuilding AI based solutions for product development in the automotive industry. We are now looking for Generative AI Full stack Developer for one of their product teams. As a member of this team, you will take part in building the new AI powered toolchain for product development within automotive.
To thrive in this role, we think that not only do you have a passion for cutting edge technology and software development, but also to take part in forming a brand-new development organization with the values, mindset and software development culture.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and Implement (generative) AI models, such as GANs, VAEs, and transformers.
Operate in Agile/Scrum environment for fulfilling user-stories and delivering within sprints.
Participate in the design and creation of scalable AI enabled products
Combine your knowledge modern cloud native application technologies and AI to create high-quality, innovative software solutions.
Apply advanced AI/ML algorithms and techniques to solve complex challenges within automotive.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including researchers, product managers, and designers to brin new AI-driven features to ensure seamless integration of AI solutions into vehicle architectures and digital systems.
Focus on building reliable, secure, and scalable systems for AI applications including smart cabin and smartdrive technologies.
End-to-End the integration of AI-driven features such as in Navi, recommender systems autonomous and other intelligent in-car systems.
Utilize technologies like TensorFlow, PyTorch, OpenAI, and Transformer models to build robust AI systems.
Qualifications:
2+ years of relevant development experience and demonstrated knowledge of machine learning technology (RecSys/NLP/CV).
4+ years of relevant with data structures, algorithms, and software engineering best practices.
Hand on experience in utilizing Generative AI technology in marketing texts, images and videos, familiar with LLMs and model finetuning (instruct tuning, SFT, RLHF, etc.)
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C/C++, or Java.
Passion for new technologies and proven capability in analysis and problem-solving.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field. PhD is a plus.
Requirements:
4 + years of experience designing and/or building distributed systems at scale.
3 + years of experience with the full ML development lifecycle using open-source AI/ML frameworks and
public cloud
Experience in AI frameworks such as LangChain, AutoGPT, AutoGen, MetaGPT, etc.
Prompt Engineering, RAG, Fine-Tuning
Experience of working in Agile environment
Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to work cross-functionally in a diverse team environment.
Capability to lead projects or mentor junior developers.
Required skills:
AI Generative AI Machine Learning
Assignment Duration:20240930 -20250131
Languages:
English(Proficient)
Application Deadline: Apply immediately or before28 Sep 2024. Ersättning
Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
8913804