Gearbox Technician
Nordex Sverige AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-05-16
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordex Sverige AB i Uppsala
, Ludvika
, Gagnef
, Malung-Sälen
, Älvdalen
eller i hela Sverige
The Gearbox Technician, together with the Gearbox Specialist, will be the direct interface to the Drivetrain and Tower Service Competence Centre at HQ. The Gearbox Technician, in cooperation with the Gearbox Specialist, will monitor and assess the fleet condition through the available analytical data and endoscopy reports, suggesting potential improvements to lengthen the lifetime of the Drivetrains within the fleet as well as predicting component issues at an early stage in order to provide recommendations for corrective measures accordingly.
Provide Specialist support to the Local Operations and Account Management teams during client meetings where Drivetrain issues are being discussed.
YOUR TASKS
Carry out gearbox and main bearing endoscopies e.g. Checking the gearbox condition for metal particles detected in the filter
Handling of drivetrain related ServiceNow tickets e.g. Checking the gearbox for oil leakage and recommending from office to change the air breather
Handling of CMS Event reports/actions e.g. checking at field for fault findings and Recommending necessary preventive actions for vibration CMS alarm on the GBX LSS bearing.
Point of contact for drivetrain related issues e.g. Providing gearbox exchange recommendation for increasing vibration on gear meshing
Evaluate endoscopy reports e.g. Evaluating the bearing conditions for micro pitting
Interface to HQ on drivetrain issues e.g. Endoscope the gearbox for end of warranty and following up for claims and root cause analysis with HQ.
Support budget process by delivering comprehensive exchange recommendations e.g. Accessing the condition monitoring data to predict the future planet bearing failures
Monitor Fleet Drivetrain condition e.g. monitoring the drive train conditions and identifying a sick turbine for damaged bearing
Operational support on drivetrain topics incl. customer meeting participation e.g. Query from customer for a damaged gear tooth in the gearbox
Up -tower repairs e.g. Replacing damaged HSS bearings at up tower with special tools
Analyzing available vibration data from multiple systems e.g. Checking the vibration data for abnormal noise observed from the drive train at the field
Training Technicians on drivetrain repairs and endoscopies e.g. accompany the technician during HSS bearing repair and providing on the job training
Handling of Oil Analysis (results) e.g. Checking the gearbox for high copper content in the oil sample and recommending preventive actions.
Handling of various condition monitoring tools e.g. Co-relate the vibration and PPP data for abnormal drive train movement
YOUR PROFILE
Degree in Mechanical Engineering
Experienced in mechanical measurement methods
Strong knowledge on Mechanical drawings
Knowledge of the standards and specifications required in Gearbox manufacturing
Wind Industry experience preferred but not essential
Vibration analysis certification according to ISO 18436-2
Comprehensive knowledge of engineering mechanics.
Several years' experience with working on Gearboxes
Experience in technical report writing and report assessment.
Experience in customer facing situations
Must be Health and Safety aware
Able to work at heights
Strong communication skills
Good planning and organizational skills
Strong customer focus
Willing to travel on regular basis, including weeks away from home.
Computer literate, Microsoft Office, SAP, CAD and other design packages
We are looking forward to your CV and cover letter! Please submit the documents in English, as we are an international organization. Please apply by 01.11.2023.
We are an equal opportunity employer hence would like to have the opportunity to meet you regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion, physical or mental disability. We truly believe diversity enriches us!
For further information about the role please contact us.
Kajsa Karlsson
People & Culture Coordinator
• 46 (0)73 050 8695kkarlsson2@nordex-online.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: kkarlsson2@nordex-online.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792), https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
Bolandsgatan 15 G 2TR (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8683173