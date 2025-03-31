Gameplay Programmer
Why Dashy?
We believe in creating meaningful and memorable digital experiences that leave lasting impressions. As a consultant at Dashy, you will get the opportunity to work with some of the most inspiring digital entertainment companies in the world, within fields such as games, music, and other forms of interactive media. We strive to work with clients that build products and services that they, and we, can be truly proud of.At Dashy our people are always in the center - together we build and grow the company with happiness as our guiding principle. We enable growth and personal development, with collaboration and knowledge-sharing as an integral part in everything we do.
As a Gameplay Programmer at Dashy:
Dive deep into the world of digital entertainment, designing, developing and iterating on systems and features.
Collaborate with a vibrant cross-functional team, including developers, designers, producers, product managers, and more.
Support other colleagues in their growth and with their challenges.
Help build and grow Dashy.
We're looking for:
3-5 years work experience as a C++ Developer.
Solid knowledge in common engineering practises.
Exceptional communication skills, thriving in a team environment.
A degree in Computer Science, Game Development, or relevant experience.
Experience with Unreal Engine (a big plus!).
Familiarity with other game engines and programming languages (bonus points!).
Passion for continuous learning and a drive to uplift your peers.
Genuine interest in working with games, music and other forms of interactive media.
Nurture your passion for technology and entertainment, and turn it into a fulfilling career with us at Dashy Studios! Så ansöker du
