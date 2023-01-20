Gameplay Programmer
2023-01-20
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
In 2022 we launched Call of the Wild: The Angler, an open world fishing experience, which is now in its first year of an exciting live service where we will continue to grow and expand the game.
We are looking for a Gameplay Programmer to join us to work on The Angler with us in Stockholm.
The Position
As a gameplay programmer on this project, you will work with our designers and other gameplay programmers to expand the game with new gameplay features, as well as support and improve existing features. You will develop and maintain the systems necessary for designers to create missions, build complex gameplay mechanics and tweak and balance the game. You should have a good attunement to what makes fun and engaging gameplay, and possess a readiness and desire to give input and feedback to the systems you are developing.Your work will take you all over our proprietary Apex open world engine, from underlying systems to specific gameplay mechanics, from animation systems to UI, from physics to VFX. In order to fully realise a feature or a section of gameplay, it is necessary to work closely with an array of disciplines, and you will often act as the glue pulling these different elements together.
Required Qualifications
• A keen sense for what makes gameplay fun and engaging.
• Excellent working knowledge of C++.
• Excellent working knowledge of debugging techniques.
• General familiarity with AI, physics and animation systems and techniques.
• Strong math skills.
• Strong communication skills - must possess excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
• The ability and desire to work in a team, often with different disciplines.
Beneficial Skills
• Experience in rapid prototyping and refinement, e.g. Game Jams.
• Experience using middleware such as Havok Physics.
• More in depth knowledge and experience in AI e.g. behaviour trees.
• Familiarity working in editor-supported engines, such as Unreal.
• Experience with Python.
• Experience developing for consoles, or other limited resource environments.
• Experience mentoring and nurturing junior developers on your teams
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm a few days a week.
