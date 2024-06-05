Gameplay Programmer
2024-06-05
Avalanche Studios Group is currently working on many exciting projects for our players. To continue doing so, we're now looking for a Gameplay Programmer to join one of our prototyping teams. As part of this team, you'll play an important role in contributing to the creation of immersive and creative experiences. This is an opportunity to innovate and experiment while collaborating with our talented engineering team to leverage Unreal technology.
The person we're looking for will be based in either our Malmö studio.
The Position
As a Gameplay Programmer, you will work in our prototyping team and be responsible for driving core gameplay features and collaboration between programmers, designers, and artists.
What you'll do:
Experiment with game design and use rapid prototyping while having architectural and algorithmic decisions in mind
Work closely with art and design to create and iterate on gameplay features
Optimize and fix bugs in existing gameplay systems
Contribute with innovative ideas on all aspects of game development
Work closely with your peers in a small, tight-knit team
Who you are:
Advanced knowledge of C++ and ability to code and architect gameplay mechanics and tools
Experience using Unreal Engine in a professional environment
Gameplay programming experience from shipping at least one game
Creative problem-solving skills where you like to think innovatively
Good communication and collaboration skills
The Malmö location
You'll find us in a standout building from 1958, just a stone's throw from the Central Station. Within these walls, the American dream was leveraged to sell muscle cars more than half a century ago. Today, the location balances Avalanche Studios Group's industrial, high-octane heritage with a bright and homey vibe featuring resident dogs and patio-grown chilies.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
