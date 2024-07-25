Gameplay Animator (Intermediate/Senior)
2024-07-25
IO Interactive is currently looking for Gameplay Animators (Intermediate/Senior)to join Project 007, a brand-new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI.
Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.
What you will do:
Collaborating with the animation team, lead animator, designers, artists and programmers to execute on the vision of the game
Animating 3D characters, including working with motion capture data and hand key-framed animations
Work with programmers and designers to ensure animations are properly fitting technical and game design requirements
Working efficiently and effectively within technical setup of animations in our proprietary engine Glacier 2
Implementing constructive and iterative feedback to the animations at any given time of the development process
Who you are:
3+ years' experience creating gameplay animation for AAA games with at least one shipped title
Working experience of animating in Motion Builder
Good general technical knowledge of gameplay processes and pipelines
Experience with motion capture or working with motion capture data
In-depth knowledge of human and animal anatomy, body language and emotions
Experience nailing the timing and appearance of human movement and facial expressions
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
