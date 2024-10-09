Game Tech Specialist
What is the key ingredient to making awesome games, if not the impressive technical achievements that blend creativity with complex hardware? Do you take pride in your technical skills and your ability to improve the ways we test hardware performance for games? If you're ready for the challenge our Lab offers, we'd love for you to join us in testing and ensuring top-quality gaming experiences for our players.
Your Mission
You will support the Lab's efforts in testing Paradox titles for hardware compatibility and performance. You'll work closely with key hardware partners (Nvidia, Intel, Sony, etc.), inventory and curate our stock of cutting-edge gaming equipment, and identify additional components to ensure the Lab is always up-to-date. Building custom machines, troubleshooting Lab hardware, general administration, and performing performance tests will be part of your core tasks.
In collaboration with our game teams, you'll execute performance tests, collect data, input QA bugs, and write performance and compatibility reports. You'll sync with QA leads, Technical Directors and Producers to create test protocols, and you will help in expanding our knowledge of the latest hardware trends.
You will report to the GameTech Manager and work closely with him to ensure that the Lab's operations are streamlined and efficient, providing feedback and insights to improve overall performance testing.
The skills we are searching for
Good knowledge of PC hardware and hands-on technical experience
Familiarity with OS deployment, software installation and networking
A background in gaming or QA is a plus, not a must
Good communication skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken
On a personal level, you are detail-oriented, passionate about hardware, and skilled at troubleshooting and solving technical challenges. You excel at staying organized, and love playing video games!
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Reports to: GameTech Manager
