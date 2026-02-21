Game Programmer Consultant
Bubbl AB is a technology consulting company providing specialist expertise within software development, gaming, and digital products to clients in Sweden and internationally. Our consultants work in roles such as game programmers, software developers, and technical specialists across a wide range of projects.
We are now looking for a Game Programmer to join our consulting team. The role is consultant-based and involves working both internally and in client assignments, primarily within game development and digital media projects.
The work includes programming, developing, and maintaining games and interactive digital products. Responsibilities may include gameplay programming, prototyping, system and tool development, iteration based on feedback, and collaboration with designers, artists, and other developers. The role also involves contributing to technical documentation and improving development workflows.
Projects vary in scope and may include development of PC, mobile, or web-based games, prototypes, tools, and other interactive digital media products in creative and fast-paced environments.
Qualifications
Post-secondary education in game development, software development, computer science, or a related field
Practical experience in programming and game development
Experience working with game engines or development frameworks (e.g. Unity)
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in cross-functional teams
Very good command of English, written and spoken
Meritorious
Experience developing and releasing games or interactive digital media
Experience with C#, Unity, or similar technologies
Experience from project-based or consulting work
Experience working in small or growing development teams
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05
