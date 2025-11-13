Game Developer (backend)
About us
Hacksaw Studios is a Stockholm-based game studio focused on creating innovative, high-quality gaming experiences. With a focus on performance and precision, we bring ideas to life through technical expertise and creative collaboration. We have wide distribution, and our games are played by millions of people every month by players all over the world.
We are currently seeking to expand our development team with additional developers and are looking for both junior and senior candidates. You will be part of our game development team and work in a tight-knit team involving both back-end developers and designers.
The Role
As a Game Developer at Hacksaw Studios, you'll play a key role in transforming game concepts into high-performing experiences. Your task will be to bring our game ideas to life in co-operation with the designers and product owners.
Your key responsibilities include:
Working with the development and design team to implement the backend gameplay mechanics behind our various games
Working with the front-end development team to ensure the backend communications protocols make their work as simple as possible
Working with the game design team to implement their game ideas
Implementing the mathematical model underlying the games
Performing statistical modeling and testing to ensure the games behave as intended (We'll teach you this part)
Learning about the online gaming industry and staying up to date on current trends and what is popular with players
Participating in code reviews and merge requests
Co-operating with colleagues with similar roles, both in-house and with our partners
What We're Looking For:
You value clean code, smart solutions, and the impact your work has behind the scenes.
You bring:
A solid backend development background.
Experience with a programming language suited for game development, such as C#, Java or C++ (We use C#).
A high interest in or education in mathematics or statistics.
Nice-to-have:
Experience with unit testing.
University degree in a related field.
A personal interest in gaming.
What We Offer
A modern office in central Stockholm.
Work with experienced, passionate colleagues in the gaming industry.
The opportunity to create games with a global audience.
Real influence, ownership, and personal growth opportunities.
Wellbeing perks including wellness allowance and regular in-office massage.
Practical Details
This is an on-site position in Stockholm.
Unfortunately, we cannot assist with relocation or visa sponsorship.
Ready to Join the Game Makers?
