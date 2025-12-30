Game Design Generalist
As a Game Design Generalist you will be working on the planning, prototyping, and implementation of key game systems and features. For some features, you will collaborate with others or continue on their work, and for some you will take the initiative on and ownership of yourself.
You will take ownership over key game systems, both front-end and back-end. Examples include,
UI systems back-end and the UI/UX design conventions
The in-game forum and NPC dialogue system
Dynamic visual effects integration with other systems
Weather system
Camera system
Player controls and core gameplay features
Etc
The work requires intimate experience with Unreal and you will be working primarily with Blueprints programming, sometimes venturing into C++ programming. You will also work with documentation and collaborating with other disciplines to implement features, e.g. game artists, audio, and other designers. As such, experience within adjacent disciplines is also positive.
You will also need to support other tasks such as localization and marketing.
Because of the systemic design of the game, the interconnectedness of its features, and the current stage of production, an intimate existing familiarity with the game and its codebase and features is required. If you haven't seen, played, or collaborated on the development of the game before, this role is not for you. Så ansöker du
