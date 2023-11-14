Future Talent Programme - Technical Solutions Expert
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-11-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2024!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2024 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that we, create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 350 employees in five main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
You will be based in Lund Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Technical Solution Expert you will:
Work to secure our Platform key values to secure Quality, Efficiency, Legal compliance and Common look and feel.
Drive and initiate Systems Engineering for Technical Platform Standard.
Drive and develop our equipment safety and compliance procedures.
Ensure that feedback from all phases in the order implementation including commissioning and warranty period leads to improvements of standards and procedures.
We believe you have
We believe you are a person with passion, energy and curiosity who inspires others with your enthusiasm! You have an open mindset, an eagerness to develop, and you are driven by delivering. You have a collaborative approach, building relations and networks comes natural to you. On the other hand, you are also analytical and organized which makes it easy for you to create structure and keep track on parallel things. You enjoy working in an international environment and you have a business-oriented way of thinking.
A University degree within Mechanical engineering or similar. (Graduated 2023-2024)
It is meritorious if you have experience working in process engineering.
Project management experience, training from working with Scrum and Agile methodology.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Strong stakeholder management capability.
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken.
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-12-05
To know more about the position contact Fredrik Gunnarsson at +46 46 36 1456
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson e at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8260841