Future Talent - Transformation Expert
2025-12-12
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2026!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2026 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
The Transformation Competence & Service Center's mission is to support the effective and efficient delivery of our change programmes through increased professionalism in transformation throughout Tetra Pak.
We are now looking for a Future Talent - Transformation Expert who will be responsible to develop and establish our transformation ways of working and the support CSC offers our business transformation community. You will report to the Director CSC Transformation.
You will be based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
While we already have processes around transformation, we still have a challenge in driving and delivering transformation, including making changes stick long-term. This role will lead improvement and deploying of methods and practices to support our stakeholders when driving different aspects of transformation.
As our new Future Talent - Transformation Expert you will work with:
Continuous Improvement and deployment our Transformation work practices, focused significantly on Change, Programme and Project Management
Promote best practice through the Transformation community
Content owner & development of our learning catalogue
Develop competence of the "Transformation bench"
Drive clinics and workshops for programme roadblocks
Drive engagement with the greater Transformation community
Coach and support stakeholders in the application of processes and tools
Maintain connection towards our Communications Business Partner
We believe you have
You have a Master's Degree in Business Administration or Engineering (Graduated 2025-2026)
It is possible that you have experience working in a change management-oriented role
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious
Besides that, we believe you have a good understanding of what it takes to drive change, with the energy and passion to create something new. You are persistent, willing to challenge the status quo and should not be afraid to test new things. You have strong proven communication skills, and building relationships is something that comes naturally. If this sounds like you, you could be one we are looking for.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your resume and cover letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2026-01-02.
To know more about the position, contact Adam Smith at +46 46 36 1004
Questions about your application, contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
