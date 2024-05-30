Future Talent - Development Engineer
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
At Tetra Pak, we help make food safe and available everywhere. And on our Future Talent Programme Leadership Track, you'll do that on an international stage. You'll have a vision of a future you want to live in and the desire to make meaningful change. Combine that with our capacity to build your leadership skills and the opportunities you'd expect from a world-leading food packaging and processing company, and you can use your unique ideas to improve access to safe food for hundreds of millions of people across the world.
With the freedom to deliver results, you'll grow your capabilities and find new and better ways of doing things. All to solve the vital challenges that will drive us forward and make a positive difference to people's lives every day. Join us and make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak for newly graduates. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2024. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career! To find out more about our Future Talent Programme Leadership Track, click here: Tetra Pak future talent programme | Tetra Pak Global
We are looking for a Development Engineer starting as a Future Talent to join our Development & Technology and Systems Engineering & Quality Organization.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
In this position you will be part of a multi cultural team based in Modena & Lund and in the role you will support building organizational capabilities connected to the new way of working supported by the introduction of our Product creation process and our new Product creation It tool solution. You will work both individually and together with colleagues inside and outside the team and support the Development organization in maximizing the value connected to our new Product Creation process and our new IT tool solution. In this position you will both take part of defining solutions, train people in using the tools in the right way but also support problem solving and acting on feedback from the users of the IT tools.
We believe you have
We believe that you are a person with lots of energy, curiosity and strong drive for results. You are open, eager to develop and learn new things. You enjoy problem solving and have the ability to engage others with your ideas. Your approach is humble and collaborative, you like working in an international environment with different people from various cultures. Furthermore, you are business oriented and of course passionate about data structure and data systems and how we can use our data systems and It tools to support data driven decisions.
Qualifications
You have a Masters degree in Engineering
You have finished your Masters in 2023 or will finish your Master in 2024 (newly graduate).
You possibly have maximum of one year relevant experience from data science and data systems
You're fluent in English, written and spoken, preferably on a professional level of English.
This Programme requires that you are mobile/flexible and willing to relocate during rotations internally.
Previous international studies/experience is considered as a merit in this recruitment.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-06-13.
To know more about the position contact Karolina Andersson at +46 46 36 3262
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
