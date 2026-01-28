Futuraskolan International Kottla - Svensklärare söks
Futuraskolan AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Lidingö Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Lidingö
2026-01-28
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Futuraskolan AB i Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Täby
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate educator who believes in nurturing every child's potential? Do you want to work in an environment where Progressiveness, Energy, and Respect are central values?
Futuraskolan International Kottla is now seeking a dedicated Swedish Teacher to join our team for the spring term of 2026.
Key Details:
Role: Substitute Swedish Teacher
Scope: 50% (Part-time)
Start Date: March 2, 2026
Duration: Temporary position for the Spring Term 2026
Location: Lidingö (Kottla), Stockholm
As our substitute Swedish teacher, you will play a key role in our students' language development. We are looking for an educator who excels at creating a safe social climate and building trustworthy relationships within the group. You believe in each individual's ability to learn and utilize diverse methods to enhance every student's experience.
We value continuous growth; therefore, we look for someone open to developing their leadership through self-reflection and feedback from colleagues, students, and guardians.
Who You Are:
Passionate Educator: You care deeply about student success and making every child visible.
Relationship Builder: You create a safe and inclusive classroom environment.
Qualified: You ideally hold a teaching degree (lärarlegitimation) in Swedish and have experience teaching the subject.
Bilingual: As an international school, fluency in Swedish is required for the subject, and a high level of English is necessary.
Values-Driven: You align with our core values of Progressiveness, Energy, and Respect (PER).
Futuraskolan is a privately owned school organization with six preschools and seven schools across the Stockholm area, employing over 400 staff and serving approximately 2,800 children and students. Our culture is built on the strong values of Progressiveness, Energy, and Respect (PER). We focus on learning through the international programs IPC and IMYC, with a vision to be the best Stepping Stone for Future World Citizens. We are committed to making every child visible, challenged, and successful, fostering internationally-minded, generous, and community-spirited individuals who are caring in the wider world.
If you are a proactive and caring educator eager to contribute to a vibrant international learning environment, we encourage you to apply!
Warm welcome to Futuraskolan International Kottla!
To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.futuraskolan.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
E-post: adrian.barzey@futuraskolan.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Futuraskolan AB
(org.nr 556609-5047), http://www.futuraskolan.se
Kottlavägen 116 C (visa karta
)
181 41 LIDINGÖ Arbetsplats
Futuraskolan International Kottla Kontakt
Adrian Barzey adrian.barzey@futuraskolan.se Jobbnummer
9710464