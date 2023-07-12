Functional Safety Specialist
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Are you scrolling through ad after ad with same generic content and find nothing that really peaks your interest? I hope you take a moment to read through this ad as this might change your professional life, depending on if you want to be in the center of new technology that will be game changer for commercial traffic. You don 't have to Truck enthusiast but there is a high risk that you will be after coming into contact with all our advanced technology.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are responsible for our embedded software platform which includes Volvo Autosar Platform (VAP), Linux, and Volvo Dynamic Software Platform (VDSP) based on Adaptative Autosar and Hypervisor technologies. It is on this platform, all in-house developed applications run on and make our commercial vehicles come to life that bring joy to our end-customer and their day-to-day work. Your new team consists of warm, supporting and beyond everything, highly skilled people that seeks a new colleague that will complement them and put Functional Safety in the center of our development.
This is how you could make an impact
We hope that you are a System Design Engineer with experience in functional safety development and with the ability to be hands on to support product development. Your main goal will be to deliver overall system design in cooperation with your colleagues and HW organization and make functional decomposition, sub-systems interface specification and you personally to take lead on corresponding safety requirements for future solutions and services. We encourage creativity within our organization as this spark new fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference.
Who are you?
Every person is unique and comes with a different background, experience and personal motivation. One background could be that you started off as a SW developer and transition over to developing electronic or software systems, preferable with a combination of functional-, system-, hardware and software development for embedded systems according to ISO26262 automotive standard. In this domain you could have a B.Sc. in Electrical or Mechatronics Engineering or gained equal work experience within this area and during this time you realized that you like to work with system requirements & analysis methods (DFSS, FMEA).
Practical experience or understanding of other related standards e.g., SOTIF and Cyber Security standard ISO21434 is a merit but is not an absolute must. Knowledge in QNX and Autosar is also meritorious.
Are we the perfect match?
This position offers an opportunity to work in a global and multicultural work environment. Furthermore, this position offers possibilities of not only interacting with our experts and engineers across different organizations within the Volvo Group but also networking and collaborating with academia, research institutes and other industrial entities.
Curious, and have some questions? Reach out to us!
We will gladly give you more information about the role and how we can help each other on our future journey!
Dont hesitate, contact Andreas Andersson, Group Manager Base SW Beta. Email: andreas.andersson.16@volvo.com
