Functional safety engineer

What we do - And why!
FEV Sverige AB is a member of the FEV Group and active on the Scandinavian market since 2006. With more than 7500 employees world-wide, we develop revolutionary and efficient drive systems as well as solutions for energy storage.
In short, FEV can develop a complete vehicle from concept to production. FEV Sweden represent the competencies of the FEV Group on the northern European market and ensure that our Scandinavian customers have local access to the global competence of the FEV.
Tasks
Development and application of the current and future requirements for Functional Safety (ISO 26262) for ePowertrain systems, Power Electronics, battery, chassis and their controls
Ensure compliance with the relevant safety standards
Create/review & maintain item definition, hazard analysis and risk assessment
Develop/review Functional Safety concept & Technical safety concept
Analyse and define Safety requirements (Functional Safety requirements and Technical safety requirements)
Conduct Safety analyses (FTA, FMEA, HAZOP)
Leading technical discussions with suppliers & customers on Functional Safety
Support Functional Safety audits and assessments
Support Functional Safety manager in development of safety plan and safety case
Qualification
Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical, mechatronic, vehicle engineering, computer science, or a related field
4 - 6 years of industrial experience within Functional Safety
Experience with application of ISO26262 & entire safety lifecycle
Experience with working on ASIL C & ASIL D applications
Hands on experience with FTA, HARA and Safety Concepts
Strong system thinker & knowledge of powertrain systems, propulsion systems, hybrid & electric vehicles
Demonstrated ability in interpreting and assessing complex vehicle systems and architectures regarding safety is required
Ability to plan and manage your time, prioritise several tasks in a timely manner with the ability to communicate and work with others
Fluent in English is mandatory
Swedish language and driving license B are meritorious
What we offer:
Access to the forefront of technology at every automotive manufacturer in the world through our international projects
An open and encouraging workplace environment to grow in, along with a wide variety of challenging and interesting global projects
A wide array of technical areas that offer development opportunities
An entrepreneurial and enthusiastic team, focused on the future and new (business) ideas
If you are interested in this position, send your CV and cover letter to fev_recruitersw@fev.com
with the title "Job Application for Functional safety Engineer".
Please note: If the title is not correct, your email will not be visible for the recruiters due to email filtering system. We look forward to hearing from you!
