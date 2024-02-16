Functional Safety Engineer
2024-02-16
Join Us
Are you interested in and willing to learn to work with machine safety, requirements, performance level calculations, verification & validation, and project management? Do you want a role where you get to build competence within national and international directives/requirements from legal bodies and customers? Then you could be the person we are looking for!
As a Functional Safety Engineer, you will have the opportunity to grow and build specialist knowledge in product legislation, safety of machinery and specifically functional safety to be able to guide the organization through the development process and ensure that the result of various control system solutions meets external and internal directives. This contributes to the customer receiving a safe product and to Epiroc being able to live up to highly set values and goals in safety.
Your mission
You will work in a team with a global mission to support the organization by partaking in the product development, customer projects and international standardization and trade associations.
The main duties of the Functional Safety Engineer are:
* Support the organization in various technical choices and communication with external parties through specialist knowledge.
* Support the organization in the development and evaluation of safety functions and ensure that the projects follow external and internal directives and standards.
* Guide projects in setting requirements and verifying secure functions, including qualitative and quantitative evaluations like performance level calculations.
* Find new control system solutions that meet requirements and directives.
* Lead functional safety activities such as risk analyses, error analyzes and design reviews.
* Keep the Epiroc divisions updated with the latest technology and guidelines in safe control systems.
* Participate in standardization work within machine safety through national working groups.
* Analyze guidelines from authorities together with representatives from the divisions and adapt existing solutions to new or revised legal requirements and directives.
* Monitor technology development and trends in machine safety to keep the Epiroc machines up to date with the latest technology for maximum efficiency.
Your profile
The role includes many internal and external contact areas, whereby great demands are placed on cooperation skills and the ability to see things from an overall perspective and have a pragmatic approach. To succeed in the role, it is important that you are structured and able to organize your work, while also being able to express yourself verbally and in writing.
The duties require a high level of creativity and problem-solving skills as well as good leadership and business acumen. You must have a pragmatic mindset, ensuring that Epiroc's products are compliant while at the same time meeting the customers' demands.
Other requirements:
* Degree in technical fields such as automation, electricity, electronics, or hydraulics.
* Proven previous experience in a similar role
* Combined knowledge from several different technical areas: automation, electricity, electronics, programming, hydraulics, and/or pneumatics.
* Experience of working with national and international directives/requirements from legal bodies and clients
* Knowledge of our Epiroc machinery and mining applications is highly valued.
Location and travel
This role is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel would be required in this role.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 2024-03-08.
For questions about the position please contact the hiring manager: Robert Dikmen, Global Manager Epiroc Innovation & Technology Center, robert.dikmen@epiroc.com
/+46(0)722493048
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
.
