Functional Safety Engineer - Inverter
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-03
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
Volvo Cars have created world-changing innovations since the first Volvo rolled off the production line in 1927. We have had our first-generation battery electric vehicles, the EX40 and EC40, in the market for the past three years, and we recently launched our second-generation battery electric vehicles, the EX90 and EX30. That 's not enough: we are also working on our third-generation electric vehicle platform, and we are committed to having one million electrified cars on the road by 2025!
Our Power Electronics department is a pioneering business unit within Volvo Cars, responsible for designing & developing innovative products such as traction inverters, on-board chargers & DC/DC converters. We are constantly working to improve our power electronics products in terms of efficiency, power density, weight and cost with enhanced quality from one generation to the next. We have highly skilled team members in each technical domain of the Power Electronics systems including both hardware and software design. Most importantly, we prioritize the safety of the customers when using our vehicles and we apply this fundamental requirement to all our product designs.
What will you do
As you know, we prioritize the safety of the customers when using our vehicles, we apply the functional safety (FuSa) design aspects in all our products. In this role as a functional safety engineer, you will be part of our inverter system team focusing mainly on the functional safety work products of Inverter. You are responsible for
* Create and maintain the project safety plan in alignment with project management and engineering teams according to Volvo Product Development System (VPDS)
* Analyse the incoming functional safety requirements
* Perform the technical safety concept & FTA (fault tree analysis)
* Define the technical safety requirements that goes into HW & SW design
* Review & perform the FMEA & DFA (dependant failure analysis)
* Review & perform the HW metrics / FMEDA
* Prepare the Safety Case with all the relevant documentation
* Support the System & HW designers within & outside Power Electronics department related to FuSa design of power conversion products
What will you bring
* Experience with product design according to ISO 26262 is must qualification to perform within this role
* Prior experience working with automotive systems upto ASIL C
* Experience with automotive systems complete product development life cycle
* Experience working with power electronics
* Working with cross functional teams & leading the functional safety discussions
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application at the latest 18th of September 2024.
