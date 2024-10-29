Functional development Engineer - Powertrain & Motion Control
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2024-10-29
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Us as a FUNCTIONAL DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER for Powertrain & Motion Control!
Are you ready to be at the forefront of technology in powertrain and motion control systems? Do you thrive in a supportive and collaborative environment and want to make a meaningful impact on the future of technology? If so, this is the place to be!
Your Mission
As a Functional Development Engineer, you'll have the opportunity to make a significant impact on technical developments and final products. The shift towards electrification opens up space for innovative thinking, allowing you to implement new ideas that will greatly enhance the end product.
In this role, you will:
* Develop functionality and control algorithms for our powertrain and motion control systems with a model based and rapid control prototyping approach.
* Strengthen the way of working related to simulation models, functional testing, software implementation, etc.
* Maintain and improve current machines in terms of energy efficiency, driving aids, and other enhancements.
The work will, to a majority, be on a team basis and the role will support the team regarding functional development, control algorithms and control module software.
Your Profile
We're looking for someone with:
* An analytical approach and a system-oriented mindset.
* A solid educational background within mechatronics or control engineering with some years of experience in functional development for mobile machines being a plus.
* A good understanding of simulation and control algorithm development tools and experience from rapid control prototyping in lab and on vehicle testing is of high value.
* Experience in software development and an understanding of power distribution hardware is meritorious
You should be innovative, open-minded, and customer-focused with strong collaboration skills and a result-driven mindset. Strong decision-making capabilities, drive to move things forward and proficiency in English is crucial.
Life at Epiroc
By joining Epiroc, you'll enter a world of creativity, innovation, and diversity. You'll be part of a team of skilled, committed, and supportive colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. With over 113 nationalities, we offer a truly global environment!
Here are a few perks that make us proud:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University for your personal development
* Community involvement
* Flexible working hours and bonus packages
Location and Travel
This position is based in Örebro, Sweden and offers a hybrid work model (up to 49% remote). If you're applying from another country and are successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and Contacts
We review applications continuously, so apply as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply is 19.11.2024. For questions, contact:
* Erik Alden, Manager Powertrain & Motion Control MH, erik.alden@epiroc.com
* Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience.
Ready to make a difference? Join us and be part of the future of motion control! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "74399-42940697". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420 602 185 679 Jobbnummer
8983233