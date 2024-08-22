Function Owner Trailer
2024-08-22
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Is this you?
Do you have a solid mechatronics background?
Do you have experience from developing embedded software solutions?
Do you like to work in a global team?
Do you dare to take full global Product Ownership?
If yes, then we are hoping for you to join our team!
We are Vehicle Dynamics - your new team!
Future challenges in the areas of automation, electrification as well as sustainability are keeping us busy, just as securing high quality solutions to existing product in the market. As part of our Technology Stream, we are working globally, and with our colleagues from purchasing, manufacturing and aftermarket we deliver solutions to all truck brands of Volvo Group.
We are located in three sites: Bangalore, Lyon and Gothenburg, from where we proudly take ownership of our technology. We will continue to grow in capacity and responsibility in the coming years!
Your future role?
We are looking for a Function owner to drive development of trailer related systems and SW functions.
Depending on your profile, your work will include some of the following parts:
Develop, implement and document functions related to redundant monitoring for automated vehicles.
Act as responsible for one or more functions related to trailer braking system for autonomy ready trailer and e-trailers.
Develop simulation models for function development and verification.
Drive the related electrical and pneumatical function architecture and system integration in the pre-development phase.
Drive the verification and validation of the related function development.
Evaluate and test sensors related to related function development and implement sensor signal conditioning.
Be responsible for one or more functions related to redundant monitoring or trailer braking control and act as the requirement owner for an End User Function.
Evaluate and test sensors related to trailer vehicle motion control.
Develop and implement sensor signal conditioning related to vehicle control.
Rapid prototyping of SW and implementing in related tools (e.g. dSpace).
Define Safety Goals, Functional Safety Requirements and Technical Safety Requirements for related function development.
Carrying out tests in both virtual and real environments.
Troubleshooting and on-site support to projects, production plants and aftersales.
Organize/participate in technical discussions with supplier.
Who are you?
We believe you are driven, innovative, and has a passion for problem solving. You are open-minded and outgoing. You enjoy teamwork but at the same time you are able to work independently and drive development on your own. You can gather and compile information/knowledge in a complex technical and structural environment to be able to deliver and add value. You for sure have a genuine interest in the automotive industry.
We think you have the following qualifications:
M.Sc. in Mechatronics, Control engineering, Electronics or similar
Good knowledge in Physics, Mechatronics, Mechanical engineering, Control engineering, Vehicle dynamics, System modelling, Functional requirements, and Electronics
Good understanding of system development of embedded real time systems
Good understanding of model-based development, with experience of Matlab software development
Experience of function development according to ISO26262
Experience of working with SFMEA
Analytical
Fluent in written and spoken English
Ability to analyze and solve complex problems.
Communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally
Networking ability (initiate/create/maintain/develop)
Continuous learner
In addition, you are familiar with tools such as Simulink and CANalyzer as well as rapid prototyping and systems development principles.
Since we often face mechanical challenges, it would be beneficial that you like mechanical problem solving. Knowledge of Volvo Tools and C-driving license are advantages.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work in a very interesting technical field, together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting global environment. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
We are eager to learn from you, and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us.
