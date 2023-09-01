Function Owner Propulsion System
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are looking for a new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Function Owner for Propulsion Systems.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-09-30. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
Overall responsible for a function - from development to verification, validation and out to end customers on the market;
Collect Input requirements (in written text): Attribute requirement from attribute leader: Vehicle dynamics, etc;
Legal requirements;
Feature requirements, if applicable;
Create FDA (one pager that describes the function) and FDR (Function Description & Requirement) based on input requirements and function requirements;
Initiate and perform reviews of FDR 's with concerned parties.;
Deliver FDR requirements to Function Realization responsible and secure that secure that FR 's are written;
Analyze the SWRT 's from each node delivery to understand the complete function maturity;
Execute Function Realization and FRx update and maintenance;
Secure (implementation and testing) handshake of requirements towards different sub systems;
Secure that DVM 's (of FDR requirements and safety requirements) exists;
Perform System safety verifications;
Responsible for hazard analysis and Functional safety concept;
Secure that a verification plan (of safety requirements) exists;
Should know what is state of the art function within the automotive industry;
Lead a function owner meeting where all interfaces participate e.g., function verification engineers, function realization responsible, software responsible, legal department, system safety leader, attribute leaders and more;
Follow up function related SWIs, make sure they are solved.
Qualifications
Experience from Propulsion System / Motion System area;
Previous experience as Function Owner;
Experience from System Weaver, Jira & the standard office programs;
Analytical & Problem solving oriented;
Along with your good communication skills, you should prove your fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Adequate master's or bachelor's degree, experienced engineer from automotive industry.
About the company
Randstad Engineering specializes in the field of technology and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an engineer. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201447828". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Sabina Toderici sabina.toderici@randstad.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8079051