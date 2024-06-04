Function Development Engineer
2024-06-04
We are excited to expand our team with talented and passionate engineers who specialize in model-based development. As we continue to drive innovation in electrification, we invite engineers who are ready to make a significant impact in this dynamic field to join us.
In your role, you will be a part of our customers' missions to drive the technology shift within the fields of electrification. As a consultant for several of our major international clients in the Gothenburg region, the work can be done both on-site or in our in-house projects. This position offers a broad and intriguing range of opportunities, making it ideal for engineers from diverse engineering backgrounds.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
The role as Function Developer will include modelling and simulation of energy systems and embedded systems development. Therefore, we seek individuals with strong knowledge in Matlab/Simulink. Some examples of areas you may work with are development and integration of embedded SW Battery Management Systems, functions for charging and control of batteries, and cooling and heating of battery systems. Beyond development, your responsibilities may include defining and documenting software and systems architecture, enhancing features, maintaining existing products, and fixing bugs.
Meritorious experience:
Stateflow
CANalyzer (or similar tool)
Python
CAN protocol
Test and Validation
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to groundbreaking projects, apply now! Your unique skills and perspective are essential to our team's success as we drive innovation forward together!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
