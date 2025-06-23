Function Developer-Propulsion Control
2025-06-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Software Function Developer to develop functions within Vehicle Motion and Propulsion Control.
Job Description:
You will be part of a dynamic team and together develop wold class solutions in terms of driveability and fuel efficiency within commercial vehicles. The team is responsible for the complete development chain from idea and solution, to verification by simulation and testing in vehicles.
Experience Required:
• You have a Master's degree or PhD in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or similar.
• You have a minimum of 5 years of experience as a Software function developer within the automotive industry
• We consider previous experience of driving heavy vehicles as MANDATORY and if you have C, CE driver's license it's a merit.
• Used to working cross-functionally
Skills Required:
• Skilled in graphical programming tools such as Simulink.
• Jenkins
· You have a "Can Do" attitude,
• Curious to learn new things.
• Teamplayer and can easily communicate and collaborate with others
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Additional info:
