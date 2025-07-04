Fullstack Software Engineer
Nordnet redefined the financial world as the first digital bank in Europe. Now we are about to do it again and the aim is to create the next generation of bank, in the cloud. We know that this requires great people, great teams, and great technology. Do you want to join us and build the new Nordnet?
In brief
At Nordnet we want to democratize savings and investments by giving our customers access to the best tools and information whether you are a professional investor or a small saver. With modern technologies and speed of delivery, we are building the next generation investment platform.
This is part of the role
Nordnet is a company with tech as the primary focus. In our agile and autonomous teams, you will be working with engaged colleagues that love to share their knowledge. As a developer at Nordnet, you will have the possibility to make an impact and create value for our customers with continuous releases several times a day.
This is you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you take great pride in your work, are curious and continuously want to learn and grow. Collaboration and discussing ideas and concepts with your colleagues are things you enjoy and believe are important in order to build great products.
As a Fullstack Software Engineer, you:
Have extensive experience of modern Java (17+) and interest in building microservices using technologies/frameworks like Spring Boot, jUnit and Maven
Have experience in modern frontend technologies, preferably ReactJS, NodeJS
Have experience of cloud development
Have an interest in infrastructure as code and DevOps
Keen to work in a modern React tech stack including TypeScript and React hooks
Find the user experience important and appreciate working closely together with product design
Are a true team player that likes to share knowledge with your colleagues
Love to automate, especially when it comes to testing
Nordnetters
Are proud of the friendly and humble environment
Are team players that likes to share knowledge with colleagues
Believe that the best code is written together and therefore appreciate pair/mob programming
Continuously improve to ensure quality, making the code better with every release
Commit to goals as a team, sharing the responsibility, success and failure
What we offer
Fullstack agile team which owns and maintains their product
Your expertise and contribution will be appreciated from day one
Plenty of opportunities to grow as an engineer
Competitive salary and compensation
We offer you the opportunity to work in a Nordic environment with a strong focus on delivery, product development and technology. Our ambitions are high and you will embark on a fast and challenging journey together with a skillful team of sharp and committed colleagues. Our teams are autonomous and embrace the agile way of working.
Culture is built and cared for, each day by everyone. We're proud of ours. Having a flat organization where anyone can talk to anyone creates a warm and friendly atmosphere worth protecting. We believe in a culture where every effort counts and where everyone is being recognized. A culture embracing our core values - passion, simplicity and transparency on all levels, no matter who you are or what you do.
We are over 900 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen. Visit us on: career.nordnetab.com/pages/engineering Learn more about Nordnet in our brand movie This is Nordnet, that describes our identity. Questions & applications Apply today - we will start interviewing immediately. Please note that we do only accept applications through our recruitment system, hence no email applications will be considered. We want to inform you that Nordnet conducts mandatory credit and background checks, as well as drug testing as a part of our recruitment process.
Due to summer vacation we will start to review applications in the beginning of August and will get back to you with feedback as soon as possible.
We look forward to receiving your application!
