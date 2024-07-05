Fullstack Software Engineer
2024-07-05
Everything we do starts with you. Together with you, we build the most human-centric fintech. To enable everyone's future financial growth.
We are looking for a Fullstack software engineer to join our Varberg, Stockholm or Oslo team to help us build new business-critical applications and solutions for the debt collection domain.
What will be your challenges in the role:
Designing, developing, and testing software applications and workflows
Translating Business Requirements into Technical Specifications. Includes building Low and High-Level Design Documents
Participating in the architectural design efforts
Identifying issues, suggesting improvements to existing and new features, presenting and sharing ideas for solutions
Seeking, evaluating, and recommending new technologies and concepts
Cooperate with internal stakeholders as needed
What will help you to succeed in the role
Highly skilled with C# / .NET Core
Experience in Front End Development (Angular / JavaScript / TypeScript / CSS)
Skilled in using relational databases, primarily if used in combination with Entity Framework
Familiar with Cloud Development (Azure would be a bonus)
Knowledge in Azure DevOps (TFS), Git, JIRA, Microservices, Mocks, Rest API-s, SQL Server, Swagger, Automated testing
Experience with Agile development methodology
Experience with the Nova platform would be in this role a huge benefit
You are self-driven and eager to take on new challenges. You are skilled at and have the know-how to communicate with different businesses and tech stakeholders. You speak fluently English, and are also able to communicate in Swedish.
What we offer you
Immerse yourself in a welcoming, trust-filled atmosphere as part of our agile teams and explore the fantastic opportunities within the Bertelsmann Group.
Put your health first by engaging in various supported sports and leisure activities - it's important to us!
Let's grow and learn together with Riverty Academy's friendly training sessions and customized development plans.
Experience the best of both worlds with our flexible working arrangements, which let you mix on-site teamwork and remote work to create the perfect professional experience that suits your life.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
