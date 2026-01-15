Fullstack Engineer (Web + Backend)
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Fullstack Engineer (Web + Backend) on behalf of our client.
We are currently seeking an experienced Fullstack Engineer (Web + Backend) to join the team responsible for all Spotify authentication capabilities, including user sign-up and login. This is a crucial role, and we are looking for a highly capable individual comfortable with both web and backend technologies.
Key Requirements and Focus:- Experience: 8+ years of professional engineering experience, ideally working on high-scale, consumer-facing products.- Backend: Strong expertise in Java is required, with a preference for a Senior Engineer with deep backend system knowledge. Experience with C++ is a bonus and offers greater flexibility.- Frontend: Proficiency in JavaScript and Next.js.
• Pluses: Experience with Kubernetes, Google Cloud (GCP), and OAuth.
Prior experience within the Spotify ecosystem or the authorization space is highly valued.
This is a backend-heavy role that requires strong problem-solvers who are curious, pragmatic, and able to look at the bigger picture.
Candidates should be proactive communicators and excellent collaborators, which is essential for our distributed, multicultural team. Familiarity with the logistical issues concerning front-end versus backend delivery cycles is also important.
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-01-05
End Date : 2026-06-30
Application Deadline : 2025-12-30
Work Model : On-sitePlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
