Fullstack Engineer
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Join our global force of 500+ innovators, blending the latest in tech with the greatest in soundtracking, from our Stockholm HQ to offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Oslo, and Seoul. We're an industry leader with a startup mentality. We take what we do seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously. Creating and collaborating to transform the sound of streaming, content, and culture. Come join us - and let the world feel your work.
As a Fullstack Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the Growth / Monetization product team. Your role will be to experiment, design, and collaborate on building software systems and features that directly drive and optimize revenue strategies, having a direct and measurable impact on the company's financial success and user experience.
The Growth / Monetization product team is focused on driving revenue growth by optimizing the company's pricing, packaging, product, and feature launches. Its core mission is to develop and implement user-centered approaches that maximize revenue potential while maintaining an excellent user experience.
Your key responsibilities include:
Influence how the team collaborates, ships code, and engages with stakeholders and dependencies, setting the foundation for our success.
Be part of setting team-specific engineering standards, processes, and best practices from the start.
Tackle fresh problems in a rapidly growing area, making a real impact on key business metrics like Conversion and MRR.
Work closely with product managers, data analysts, designers, and marketing to ship high-impact changes.
Your work will touch critical revenue-generating areas such as pricing, plans, international launches, upgrading and upselling paths.
Requirements
4+ years of experience with React, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and IMS.
4+ years of experience with Python and/or GoLang.
Proven experience with experimentation (A/B testing) and working with metrics to drive decisions.
Adaptable: able to constantly learn from data, challenge the views we hold, and adjust to changing priorities and roadmaps.
Collaborative: strong team member able to effectively work across functions, disciplines, teams, and product areas.
Passionate about identifying challenges and building user-centric, revenue-generating solutions.
Nice to have:
Experience with Next.js.
Experience working with monetization and data-driven decision-making.
Equal opportunity employer We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application Ready to make the world feel your work? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below.
Welcome to Tune In - our behind-the-scenes video series where we sit down with the brilliant minds shaping the sound and story of Epidemic Sound. In this episode Oscar Höglund, CEO and Co-Founder of Epidemic Sound sits down with Rikard Herlitz, Chief Tech Officer where he shares what makes developers most happy, what velocity means to him and how Epidemic Sound is in the sweet spot when it comes to AI.
Thinking about joining us? Tune in - and see if we sound like your kind of vibe. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), http://www.epidemicsound.com Arbetsplats
Epidemic Sound Kontakt
Johanna Wermelin johanna.wermelin@epidemicsound.com Jobbnummer
9501157